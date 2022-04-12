Business Beat -- New thrift store doing well in York

Russ and Carrie Schnittker say the items they sell at their Stuff To Treasures thrift store come from a lot of different places. The store opened in January of this year and is located at 520 West Nobes Road, Unit 2 in York.

Russ said they had registered the business name last fall, not really knowing for sure what they were going to do with it. Then things started falling into place. The location where they are located came open across from where Russ works part-time at an upholstery shop.

“We’ve done a lot of garage sales and thought maybe that would be the way we wanted to go,” said Russ. “Then this spot came open and we decided to open the store. It was pretty much a God thing where everything fell into place.”

As mentioned, the items they sell come from many directions. Some they get from auctions, from estate sales and from donations. The couple lives in Friend and attend the Hope Community Church in Lincoln. Their church family donates items each week which then make their way to York.

“We’ve been blessed,” said Russ. “Each week gets a little bit better and the comments we have been hearing from people have been very favorable.”

He said the business name came from him having all this “stuff” and making it available to others who then might make it their own “treasures”. “It’s exciting for me if someone can buy something from our store and then make it into something they will really enjoy,” he added.

Hours for the thrift store are Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store has a Facebook page and word of mouth has been good according to the couple. You can find the store on Google under the thrift store category and social media has been good also.

The merchandise is pretty much what you’ll find at most thrift stores from some furniture items to kitchen items and clothes. All the books in the store are 25 cents and the coffee is always on. Any Bibles that are donated are given away for free.

“We own it all,” said Carrie. “We’re always open to some negotiation if a customer thinks our price is too high. We invite everyone to come in and see what we have for sale.”

Nebraska LEAD Class includes Cornerstone Bank farm manager

Due to a one-year pause in their agriculture-based leadership development program, Nebraska LEAD Class 39 recently received their certificates of completion from the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council. There are twenty-eight members of the LEAD 39 graduating class. Included in that class is Mindy Wolf, a farm manager with Cornerstone Bank, Cale Pallas of Stromsburg, Rebekah Bankson of Hordville and Jesse Mohnike of Sutton were also other area residents who were part of the class.

The journey began in the fall of 2019 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. Since that time, members of LEAD 39 traveled to every corner of the state, visiting nearly all of Nebraska’s private and public college campuses. Hundreds of speakers volunteered their time to share their knowledge with LEAD 39 Fellows. Topics presented ranged from natural resources and nuclear energy to agricultural policy and understanding of leadership styles.

LEAD 39 program graduates also received national instruction with travels to Kansas City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Some of the included stops were: KC: the regional Environmental Protection Agency office and the Federal Reserve Bank; D.C.: the Embassy of the Czech Republic, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; Chicago: Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Due to the pandemic, members of LEAD 39 did not travel internationally. Instead, the class traveled to Washington, Oregon, California, and Arizona. For 14 days, members of LEAD 39 saw first-hand agricultural practices of growing oysters and clams, vegetable production in hot houses, blue cheese production, alpaca ranching, growing grapes for wine and raisins, beef cattle finishing, and vegetable production in dessert conditions.

VIBE at 5

The York Chamber’s next Vibe at 5 event will be Thursday, April 21 at Corteva Agriscience located at 1410 Highway 34. The event will go from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Facility tours will be offered to anyone who would like to see just what happens at the production plant. If planning on taking part in the tours, closed toe/heel shoes must be worn.

What the heck?

It’s good to see old acquaintances. We were sitting in the clubhouse at the York Country Club on Sunday afternoon watching the end of the Masters tournament when four guys that had just gotten done playing came in. Four guys from the big town of Humphrey where I grew up.

I recognized a couple of them right off even though it’s been probably 20-25 years since we’ve crossed paths. We had a good time catching up on some different things that have been happening in the old hometown and rehashed the great basketball seasons that the town’s basketball teams had this year. That included two state championships for my old alma mater and a second-place finish for the St. Francis girls.

It’s always interesting how one can resume relationships that have been dormant for a long time and fall right back into it as if you had just seen them a month ago.