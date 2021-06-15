Business Beat -- New home for Todd Anderson Insurance Agency

Todd Anderson wasn’t exactly looking for a new home for his insurance office but when the opportunity presented itself, he took advantage. Formerly located at 209 East 6th Street, York, Anderson’s office is now located at 617 So. Lincoln Avenue.

That opportunity came about when Harlow Homes relocated to the former location of Dale’s Trucks adjacent to the building’s location. The Harlows contacted Anderson about the small building located on the north edge of the property and asked whether he would like to rent the place. He wasn’t interested in renting the building, but he was interested in buying it. And that is what ended up happening.

Now if you’ve lived in York or the area long enough, you would remember that small building as the location of the first Subway sandwich shop in York. It most recently been used for storage. Anderson said during the renovation process the building was pretty much gutted down to the walls and new offices were framed in.

Anderson ended up with three office spaces and a conference room along with a space up front for his office manager Traci Butzke. New flooring was installed thru out and the only thing needed yet is some signage out front that will be installed by Wallingford Sign Co. in the near future.