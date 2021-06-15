Business Beat -- New home for Todd Anderson Insurance Agency

Todd Anderson wasn’t exactly looking for a new home for his insurance office but when the opportunity presented itself, he took advantage. Formerly located at 209 East 6th Street, York, Anderson’s office is now located at 617 So. Lincoln Avenue.
That opportunity came about when Harlow Homes relocated to the former location of Dale’s Trucks adjacent to the building’s location. The Harlows contacted Anderson about the small building located on the north edge of the property and asked whether he would like to rent the place. He wasn’t interested in renting the building, but he was interested in buying it. And that is what ended up happening.
Now if you’ve lived in York or the area long enough, you would remember that small building as the location of the first Subway sandwich shop in York. It most recently been used for storage. Anderson said during the renovation process the building was pretty much gutted down to the walls and new offices were framed in.
Anderson ended up with three office spaces and a conference room along with a space up front for his office manager Traci Butzke. New flooring was installed thru out and the only thing needed yet is some signage out front that will be installed by Wallingford Sign Co. in the near future.
Anderson started his own independent insurance agency in January 2016 and had moved to his former location in August of that year. He is an independent agent and as such, works with different companies depending on a client’s needs. Among the products that he offers include home and auto insurance, commercial and crop insurance and life and health with crop insurance being the line that he sells the most.
“We are getting settled in here,” said Anderson. “We are very appreciative of the support that York and the surrounding area has shown our agency and we are always glad to talk to anyone about their insurance needs. You can contact our agency by calling 402-363-0004.”
New Leadership York class forming
You could be a part of Leadership York’s 2021-22 Class. Leadership York gives participants a year-long education about the York Community from touring local government facilities, meeting with officials and leaders, to observing the inner workings of the city and county.
One of the goals of Leadership York is to develop and train potential leaders to provide the community with greater continuity in, and improved quality of, future decision-makers. Positive and active leadership is the core of any stable community. And the objectives set forth in the Leadership York curriculum help secure that type of leadership of many generations to come.
Leadership York takes place monthly September 2021 to May 2022. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york. Applications will be accepted through late July.
Seven years in a row
Debbie Dumpert, General Manager of the Best Western Plus Hotel & Conference Center located at the I-80 interchange has announced the property has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award winner for hospitality/service. This is the seventh consecutive year the property has been recognized with this award.
This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently delivers fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past 12 months.
“Once again we would like to thank TripAdvisor for this award and all our travelers for choosing the Best Western Plus Hotel and Conference Center and their wonderful reviews,” said Dumpert. “A special thank you goes to our staff whose dedication, commitment to great service and hard work made this award possible.”
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is now businesses have adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.”
“Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the middle of a pandemic,” added Soni.
What the heck?
What do you get when you add three days of golf at YCC’s Member Guest tournament, a full house of kids and grandkids for those same three days and a late Saturday night of piano entertainment complete with dancing until the wee hours of the morning? You get one pooped Business Beat writer, that’s what.
Don’t get me wrong, I knew what I was signing up for based on previous experiences. It’s the one event that I really look forward to every year. We get the full family experience as I play with one son-in-law and the other one usually plays with a friend of mine. The next year I switch their places around.
Plus, you get to know a lot of the guests that come in each year as many of them are repeats. Some come from far, far away and it’s always fun to catch up.
The downside as I get older is that those three days add a little more wear and tear to the old carcass. But then that’s what sleep is for, right? I should be good to go by Friday.