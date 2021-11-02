Business Beat -- Navarro joins Stern at A Cut Above

Ernie Stern has been cutting hair in York for the past 51 years. Jose Navarro, who joined Stern at A Cut Above the first part of August, has a way to go to get to there but started learning barbering at an early age and is glad to be in York.
Navarro was born and raised in California and is a fourth-generation barber in his family. “My Dad started teaching me in the 5th grade,” said Navarro. “I grew up around his barber shop and when I was in high school I would cut my friends’ hair in our garage. That’s how I made my spending money back then.”
After high school, he attended barber college in Bakersfield, Calif. and after receiving his barber license, worked in his dad’s barber shop for 11 years. Then the COVID pandemic hit and the state of California closed down all the barber shops.
Navarro used part of his time off to come to Nebraska to visit his grandmother who lives in Grand Island and a sister who lives in Aurora. He liked what he saw here in Nebraska and made the decision to move to the state.
While waiting for his barber license to transfer from California he started cold calling barber shops in the area trying to find a place where he could fit in. He didn’t have any luck right at the start and had considered branching out into the Lincoln area when Stern answered his call at A Cut Above.
“I really wanted to be able to locate in a smaller town,” said Navarro. “York has been great. Everyone is friendly and it seems like everyone knows everyone else.”
Navarro and his wife Virginia have recently moved to York along with their three-month-old daughter Sandra. Along with spending time with his family he says he likes to go fishing so if any of our local fishermen would like to share a good spot with him, I’m sure he would appreciate it.
You can reach Navarro by calling A Cut Above at 402-362-3622 or at his cell phone 661-375-8134.
And Stern, he isn’t going anywhere. As mentioned earlier, he has been cutting hair in York for over 51 years and says that his 215 East 8th Street location is the fourth different location he has set up shop over the years here in York.
“It’s been a good life,” said Stern. “There’s a lot of families where I’m on the 2nd or 3rd generation of cutting their hair.”
That includes his own family. His youngest daughter, Dixie Henrichson who lives in Branson, Mo., says she still visits her dad’s shop to get a trim whenever she’s back in town. “It’s a rarity in these times for someone to perform the same job for that long of time,” said Henrichson. “He has shown a lot of dedication and service for York and the surrounding communities.”
“I’m very appreciative of all the good customers I’ve had over the years,” said Stern. “I’ve met a lot of interesting people during that time.”
Salute to Educators
The public is invited to attend the York Chamber’s annual Salute to Educators which will take place this Friday, Nov. 5. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chances “R” Beer Garden.
You’ll be able to purchase chances to win a very nice array of prizes that are donated by sponsors and other area businesses. The proceeds are used to fund a scholarship given away to an area student.
“Believe in All Things” fundraiser coming soon
The Emmanuel-Faith School and Little Blessings Preschool “Believe in All Things” fundraiser has been scheduled for Friday, Nov.19 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
Tickets are $20 and available in the Emmanuel Church, Faith Church and school offices. Proceeds will be used on the school library and kindergarten at the school and classroom upgrades at Little Blessings.
Free babysitting will be provided at the York High School Aces. Contact the various offices to arrange for babysitting.
There will be a silent auction along with a live auction during the evening along with dinner.
What the heck?
The Chicago Cubs had their goat, the Boston Red Sox got rid of Babe Ruth and I’m pretty sure that the Huskers are suffering from the curse of Frank Solich. Ever since that day when Stevie P. got up and made that remark about not letting the Husker football program descend into mediocrity and proceeded to fire Solich after a nine-win season, things have spiraled downward for the Husker football program.
I think that UNL has to invite Frank back into the family and welcome him back to Memorial Stadium. Only then maybe all the bad bounces, weird things that happen, and a four-year quarterback that throws four interceptions will turn around and we’ll have some hope around here.
I’ll always bleed Husker Red and I’ll hang with whatever Trev Alberts decides to do after the season but I always remind people that a lot of Husker fans wanted to get rid of Tom Osborne after 5 or 6 years too. If that would have happened, the 90’s would never have happened. But it’s time. Forgive us Frank.