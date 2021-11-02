Business Beat -- Navarro joins Stern at A Cut Above

Ernie Stern has been cutting hair in York for the past 51 years. Jose Navarro, who joined Stern at A Cut Above the first part of August, has a way to go to get to there but started learning barbering at an early age and is glad to be in York.

Navarro was born and raised in California and is a fourth-generation barber in his family. “My Dad started teaching me in the 5th grade,” said Navarro. “I grew up around his barber shop and when I was in high school I would cut my friends’ hair in our garage. That’s how I made my spending money back then.”

After high school, he attended barber college in Bakersfield, Calif. and after receiving his barber license, worked in his dad’s barber shop for 11 years. Then the COVID pandemic hit and the state of California closed down all the barber shops.

Navarro used part of his time off to come to Nebraska to visit his grandmother who lives in Grand Island and a sister who lives in Aurora. He liked what he saw here in Nebraska and made the decision to move to the state.