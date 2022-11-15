Business Beat -- Munster Tint & Vinyl going strong

Ed Mundt says that he always had a thing for cars while growing up in Polk. He’s taken that “thing” and parlayed it into a full-time business as Munster Tint & Vinyl LLC as of August last year after doing it part-time for over 20 years.

“I had a cousin who ran a stereo store in Lincoln and they did window tinting there,” said Mundt. “I thought it was cool and I started doing it on my own. Then I started doing more and more and about nine years ago I made the decision to buy my first cutter and that’s when it really became a serious business for me.”

He ran the business as a sole proprietorship until September 2017 when he formed the LLC.

Whereas he used to cut the window tints for vehicles by hand, he showed me how the computerized cutter works. Mundt inputs the vehicle year and model and the computer generates the exact size of the tint for all the different windows on that particular vehicle which is then sent to the cutter. Pretty neat.

Mundt also talked about the three different grades of automotive film that he can install. Ones that can cut up to 99% of the sun’s UV rays and the full nano ceramic film that cuts up to 90% of the heat coming through the vehicle’s glass.

His tinting business is not limited to automotive either. He can also install tints on residential and commercial doors/windows which greatly help with utility bills. He has done many of the buildings here in downtown York and in many of the surrounding communities.

Mundt can also produce vinyl graphics including decals and full color prints. Some of the products he can make for customers include tumblers, signs, yard signs, shirts, hats and koozies. He said that some of the graphic work he produces gets shipped to different parts of the country.

He also manufactures a couple of different towel products that are sold to other tinting companies around the country to use in their business.

Mundt advertises his business on Google Business and can be reached by calling 402-366-TINT. He says he generally can get to someone who calls within a week or two on average and sometimes spends one or two days a week out of town working at a customer’s location.

Mundt has lived in York since 1996. His wife Melissa helps on the business side of the company and son Parker who is 16 helps him on a part-time basis. He operates the full-time business out of the garage behind their home and hopes to find a building in York at some time which will give him more room to expand.

Star of Lights campaign to begin

The annual York General Auxiliary Star of Lights campaign has kicked off for this year and organizers again hope the community will support this campaign as they have in the past.

The campaign will run through Dec. 31, 2022 so be sure to look for the beautifully lit stars marking this event at all York General facilities. This year the funds will go towards Christmas gifts for the York General Hearthstone residents and Willow Brook residents along with Cancer Survivor Christmas ornaments.

“We would like to thank our members and the community for their generous support in the past,” said Nancy Davidson, Star of Lights Chairperson. “We would like to ask that you please consider making a donation to the Star of Lights campaign.”

Now if everything goes as it’s supposed to, a QR Code is accompanying this column that you can scan to donate or by going to www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org/donate.

For those that are a little more technologically challenged, you can mail or drop off your donation at York General Auxiliary Star of Lights, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467.

For more information, you can contact Davidson at 402-362-5702. “Thank You in advance for your donation,” said Davidson.

ALLO received 2022 Vets Medallion Award

U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ALLO as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor held on November 9. ALLO earned the gold medallion award after applying earlier this year.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"It truly is an honor to have won the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion award for three straight years. ALLO leaders recognize that our Guard, Reserve and Veterans teammates have a huge impact on helping us successfully serve our communities," said Todd Heyne, ALLO Chief Construction Officer and Navy veteran.

"ALLO is growing, and each new market brings challenges. The veterans we hire come with the attitude and skills to get the job done well."

Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

ALLO is in the midst of bringing their services to the York area.

What the heck?

362 Miles.

145 Miles.

90 Miles.

54 Miles.

It keeps getting shorter. The first three are the distances we drove to watch grandson Alex and his Hartington CC teammates so far in the state football playoffs. Trips to Mitchell, Hartington and then Battle Creek this past Friday.

Fifty-four miles is what Google says is the distance between York and Memorial Stadium which is where Alex and his teammates will be playing on Tuesday, Nov. 22 when they take on Norfolk Catholic in the C-2 finals.

It’s been a fun ride. It’s also a ride that I hear a lot of grandparents enjoy. Following their grandkids around with none of the “raising them” parts. In Hartington the second week we ran into former Yorkites Don and Karen Klug who were there following their grandson Cody who played for Malcolm.

When football is over, it’s on to basketball. Our Nebraska “bigs” grandsons are done after this and one more year. We are going to have as much fun as we can in the next year and a half.