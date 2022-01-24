Business Beat -- McKenna to call it a day after 42 years

Ray McKenna won’t have any trouble remembering his retirement day after 42 plus years working for Cornerstone Bank in York. It’s going to be 2/2/22. The bank will celebrate his years of service with an open house this Friday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the main bank lobby at 6th and Lincoln Avenue.

McKenna retires as the Executive Vice President of Financial Services where he had oversight of marketing, retail investments, trust and insurance. He is also a member of the Executive Committee.

McKenna is a New Jersey native, growing up there and graduating from high school when he was recruited to come and run track at Doane College in Crete.

“I never even saw the campus,” said McKenna. “I was recruited over the phone and I was intrigued by the thought of Nebraska and seeing what was out here. All I knew about Nebraska was the Huskers always played a big football game with Oklahoma every year. My dad told me I was going to have to stay for at least one year.”

And stay he did. He stayed and graduated while also meeting his wife Jean when he was a senior at the college. Working through the school’s career development office, he made contact with the then First National Bank of York where he was hired as a trainee.