Business Beat -- McKenna to call it a day after 42 years

Ray McKenna won’t have any trouble remembering his retirement day after 42 plus years working for Cornerstone Bank in York. It’s going to be 2/2/22. The bank will celebrate his years of service with an open house this Friday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the main bank lobby at 6th and Lincoln Avenue.
McKenna retires as the Executive Vice President of Financial Services where he had oversight of marketing, retail investments, trust and insurance. He is also a member of the Executive Committee.
McKenna is a New Jersey native, growing up there and graduating from high school when he was recruited to come and run track at Doane College in Crete.
“I never even saw the campus,” said McKenna. “I was recruited over the phone and I was intrigued by the thought of Nebraska and seeing what was out here. All I knew about Nebraska was the Huskers always played a big football game with Oklahoma every year. My dad told me I was going to have to stay for at least one year.”
And stay he did. He stayed and graduated while also meeting his wife Jean when he was a senior at the college. Working through the school’s career development office, he made contact with the then First National Bank of York where he was hired as a trainee.
He started in the consumer loan department later moving to the marketing department where he spent the majority of his bank career. He especially remembered his participation in the 18-month run-up to when the name of the bank changed from First National of York to Cornerstone Bank in 1997.
He and Jean, who works at Fillmore Central Schools, plan to stay in York after retirement. “I plan to golf a little more, exercise a little more and probably read a little more,” said McKenna. The couple will also see their three kids and families a little more, all who live fairly close in eastern Nebraska.
While looking forward to retirement, McKenna also says he will miss the people he’s had the honor of working with all those years.
“I’ve met so many people through the bank,” he said. “There were times when I felt like I knew most of the people that live in town.”
On a personal note, I had the opportunity while in the YNT advertising department all those years to call on the bank and deal with Ray for the bank’s advertising. I remember many fairly long conversations on a lot of topics once that ad stuff was taken care of. So I just want to say congrats and enjoy your retirement. I’ll be right behind you.
Red Couch Counseling moves to permanent home
Bobbie Alley-Tonniges has had several different homes for her Red Couch Counseling since its origins in 2017. She won’t have to move any more. Red Couch Counseling has moved to its permanent home at 223 East 8th Street, which for years has been a dental office. She and her husband, Jeremy, have purchased the building and after extensive remodeling, it will serve her and her associates for years to come.
"While Downtown Wellness (her former location) allowed us to establish individual offices suited to our specific clients we ultimately envisioned a space that allowed for change and growth as the population we serve will change and grow,” said Alley-Tonniges. “We sought out a space where we would be able to collaborate with others from the field.”
“Our new space allows us to better serve families and children with our large waiting room and play area for kids,” she added. “We also paid special attention to confidentiality needs with multiple entrances and sound proofed office. With our own space, we are able to function as a seamless group practice and collaborate more effectively for York and surrounding communities.”
The remodel involved pretty much gutting the interior which was handled by Troy Ellison and his crew along with the aid of Dusty Johnson, who helped with much of the interior finish work. The five offices on the main level are decorated in pleasing white/grey tones which she described as modern farmhouse.
“This space also creates more opportunities for each of us to provide empirically backed treatment modalities for a wider range of clients,” said Alley-Tonniges. “We now have a separate PCIT office that allows multiple therapists to be trained in this modality.” She also mentioned there is room for expansion in the future on the lower level.
Red Couch Counseling consists of four therapists. Hallie Zimmerman, Lindsey Eckert, Erika Jones along with Alley-Tonniges. Together they work as a team with a variety of areas of specialization. You can visit www.redcouchcounseling.org to learn more.
April Emeigh has also moved her Thrive Counseling office to the new location.
If you're curious about how the former dentist office transformed into a counseling center, there will be an open house in the near future where you can learn all about it.
Cornerstone Bank announces travel club
Cornerstone Bank is excited to announce that they will be offering a Travel Club to their customers and the communities they serve throughout Nebraska. The Travel Club is open to Cornerstone customers of all ages and their friends.
Cornerstone Bank will be working with Gannon Travel Associates out of Grand Island. The Gannon family has worked in the travel industry for over 20 years, and now exclusively focuses on group travel. They recently took over the York Fun Club travel group and were chosen by the former organizers, Dave and Bernice Mettenbrink, to be their replacement.
While the York Fun Club and many other travel clubs are just for senior citizens, the Cornerstone Bank Travel Club trips will be open to all ages.
In 2022, Cornerstone will offer four one-day trips and three overnight trips. All of the trips are well organized with every detail managed on your behalf. All you have to do is come ready for fun.
The first Cornerstone Travel Club trip will be to attend “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Lied Center in Lincoln. This tour includes deluxe roundtrip motor coach from Grand Island and York, boxed lunch onboard the coach, reserved ticket to the show and will be escorted by a Gannon Travel representative. Total cost per person is $149.
Other upcoming trips include:
- Church Basement Ladies, Thursday, April 14 in Kearney
- Church Basement Ladies, Saturday, April 16 in Lincoln
- Oklahoma!, Wednesday, May 11 in Lincoln
- Mississippi Riverboat/Quad Cities, May 30 - June 2
- The Barn, Northeast Kansas, June 2022
- Christmas in Branson, late November 2022
- Alaska Cruise, August 6-19, 2023
At this time, all Cornerstone Bank Travel Club reservations and payments will be conducted through Gannon Travel Associates at (308) 381-8785. For more information, please visit cornerstoneconnect.com or email travelclub@cornerstoneconnect.com.
What the heck?
Finishing this column up on Sunday evening, I just got done watching one of the best pro football games I’ve seen in a long, long time. The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller where there was more scoring in the last couple of minutes than you see in whole football games.
If you recall, we ran into a lot of Bills fans back in October when we were in Nashville and to a man they were pretty sure they would be playing in the Super Bowl this year. They just forgot they had to get through a guy named Patrick Mahomes.
One way or another, I’m going to have a team to root for in the Super Bowl. As a Chiefs fan, that would be my preference. But if the Bengals would prevail next Sunday in the American Conference finals, I wouldn’t have any problem rooting for former Husker quarterback and Bengals coach Zac Taylor and his quarterback Jimmy Burrows. Plus the Bengals have several former Huskers on the roster.