Business Beat -- "Look Like Somebody" delivers powerful message with help from York native

WMK Media is a film studio based in Omaha that recently finished a full feature documentary on Ricky Simmons, starting split end for the 1983 Husker football team. York native Jeff Dedlow has been the art director for WMK Media for the past several years. Dedlow, who is an excellent artist, provided a graphic novel adaptation of film. He also provided artwork for the film and also wrote the timeline for the film.

Husker football players and staff looked to the former player for inspiration as they were able to screen the film during a team meeting at the start of fall practice. Simmons, now a motivational speaker, took this opportunity to premier the full feature documentary about his life in the Nebraska football team room.

The film has not yet been made available to the public and Simmons could not think of a better audience to share it with for the first time. “I have been speaking to groups across the country for over 12 years and I believe this new film can have an impact beyond what I can deliver with my typical speech. To be able to come back to the stadium where it all started was very special to me.” Simmons said.

The film follows him from Greenville, Texas to his playing days in Lincoln and his struggle with addiction. A portion of the film included the story of the 1983 National Championship game against Miami in which the Huskers decided to go for a 2-point conversion to win the game rather than tie, showing the teams desire to earn a perfect 13-0 record.

“We felt like it was important to educate the younger generation of players or fans about the programs winning attitude and tradition, on top of the main message of the film, which is to Look Like Somebody.” said Michael J. Murphy, co-director of the documentary.

The screening of the film was followed by a question-and-answer session that saw many players and coaches raising their hands. Ricky was sure to let the team know, “Now that you are here, you are my little brothers and the players before me, they are my big brothers. We are all here for you, wanting to see you be successful not just on the field but in life. The one thing I regret is not putting in the work, I don’t want you to look back at your time here and regret the same thing.”

The players responded to the film with a round of applause and the Q&A session was closed out with the entire team shouting “Look Like Somebody”. Each player was given the opportunity to pick up a graphic novel adaptation of the film, sponsored by SOS Heating & Cooling, so they could take the message with them.

Simmons is partnering with WMK Media to schedule screenings with him in attendance for schools, correction facilities and rehabilitation centers across the state of Nebraska. “The Look Like Somebody message is a mission, not a movie.” said Walt Sanders, co-director of the film.

Simmons and team are now seeking more partners to spread his message of wasted potential, redemption and spreading positivity. They are seeking corporate sponsors to make the screening opportunities available to 200 Nebraska audiences, free of charge. “We are ready to travel to every community in Nebraska so that we can deliver this experience and reach Nebraska student athletes.” Simmons said.

More information about the film and the film trailer can be found here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ploKQxya8B8

Dedlow said it was an honor to be a part of this very special project. The 1995 York High graduate, as mentioned before, is an excellent artist and he has done drawings of all three Nebraska Heisman winners who then signed the drawings for him. He is the son of Ron Dedlow and the late Donna Dedlow of York.

Yorkfest 2022 is just around the corner

Yorkfest is fast approaching and now is the time to get registered for many of the events and activities taking place throughout the 4-day celebration according to York chamber exec Madonna Mogul. “Pre-registering for events helps organizations be best prepared for participants the day of their events,” said Mogul.

What events are pre-registering now?

The Fun Run (9/8) Registration is FREE (IF registered by 8/19) and comes with a commemorative Yorkfest t-shirt. Registrations after this date will have a $10 fee for the shirt. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Mayoral Prayer Breakfast (9/9) reservations and table sponsorships are now open! Tickets are just $15/per person. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Coronation Luncheon (9/9) is set for noon on Friday. Don’t wait, reservations are $15/per person. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

The INCREDI-BOWL Night of Bowling (9/9) will take place at Sunset Bowl. See flyer on what times will work best for your family. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Street Fair will take place Saturday morning (9/10). Registrations are being accepted now! https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Yorkfest Parade (9/10) never disappoints with the spectacular floats on display. Registration is FREE but MUST be completed on-line. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

New this year is the BAB-It Up Disc Golf Tournament (9/10) at Mincks Park and organizers are ready to accept registrations. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

The annual Skate Contest (9/10) always is a crowd favorite. Be part of the fun display of talent. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament (9/11) take place at two locations to accommodate the teams. Make sure you don’t miss out on getting your team set. https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

The Annual Greg Holoch Memorial Tournament (9/11) to benefit York High School Athletic Booster Club asks you call York Country Club Pro Shop to register your team. The phone number for the pro shop is 402-362-3721.

What the heck?

Linda and I spent this past Friday evening out at the York County Fair and it’s always interesting to see who you will run into there. We had to check out some fair entries from people we know or their kids.

Of course, being fair time, it was plenty hot and some favorite spots were the air conditioned Mercantile Building and Home Ec Building.

We always have to make at least one pass through the midway and the carnival. What could be a five-minute walk turns into about an hour because we keep running into people we know. It’s fun to see them and their kids/grandkids and how much fun they are having.

With one set of grandkids older and wanting not to be seen with their grandparents on the midway and the other set out in Ohio, we are on our own. And having just had a great cheeseburger at the 4-H food stand, it was easy to resist the high-priced cotton candy and all the other stuff. That hour walk didn’t cost us a dime.