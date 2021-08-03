Business Beat -- Liebsack joins Fillman Law Offices

Melanie Liebsack has joined the Fillman Law Offices staff located at 507 Lincoln Avenue, York. Liebsack attended the University of South Dakota School of Law. In law school she worked at a local law firm, volunteered for the R.D. Hurd Pro Bono program, served as teaching assistant for legal research and writing, and was published in Law Review.
After law school she served as a federal law clerk to both a Senior Judge and the Chief Judge for the Northern District of Iowa. Later she joined a litigation law firm and then opened a solo practice. Her husband’s career move brought her to Nebraska. She worked as an attorney advisor to the Social Security Administrative Law Judges and represented claimants before the agency.
Liebsack’s areas of practice include civil and criminal trials, divorce and custody cases, wills, trusts and probate, corporate and business law, personal injury, real estate and collections, and other general practice areas. She can be reached at liebsackm@gmail.com or by calling Fillman Law Offices at 402-362-3618.
YPS Friends of the Foundation 2021-22 campaign kicks off
The new school year is fast approaching and with that comes expenses that crop up that weren’t always in the budget. That’s where the York Public Schools Foundation comes in.
The mission of the York Public Schools Foundation is “assisting to preserve and/or advance the quality of education of YPS students. In order to continue the mission in these times of continuing inadequate state funding for schools, the Foundation instituted its first annual donor campaign in July of 2018 to encourage individuals and businesses to become Friends of the Foundation through their contributions.
And after the past year during which YPS dealt with many COVID-19 expenses, there is even a greater need for donor support though the Friends campaign.
“Through the generosity of donors to our first two annual campaign, we have been able to achieve one of our goals in creating an endowment fund to ensure the financial viability of the Foundation for years to come,” said Sally Ruben, Foundation President.
“This year because of the 2020-2021 campaign, we have been able to provide nearly $30,000 worth of grants to teacher in support of a wide variety of learning opportunities,” she added.
These grants provided two Yamaha electronics keyboards to replace well-worn pianos in the middle and high schools, a new aluminum dock for the wetland habitat, MAC computers for the graphic arts department and Apple products for use in several classrooms. Additionally, a Canon camera and monitor were also purchased through the grant program.
“We encourage you to consider becoming a Friend of the Foundation as our 2021-2022 campaign begins,” said Ruben. “There are six different levels at which you can donate ranging from $25 and up.”
Donations can be sent to YPS Foundation, 1715 North Delaware Ave., York, NE 68467. A receipt for your tax-deductible gift will be provided.
Business Resource Luncheon scheduled
Do you or your business want to learn more about OSHA compliance, employee benefits, human resource solutions and updates on payroll issues? Then you’ll want to sign up for a Business Resource Luncheon that will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The location will be the Chances “R” Restaurant’s Shir-Ra Room.
The luncheon is designed for the decision makes within your business and RSVPs are required by August 4 which is tomorrow. You can RSVP to info@yorkchamber.org or call the chamber office at 402-363-5531.
The meeting included a catered lunch compliments of the Cornerstone Insurance Group. The Luncheon is brought to you by the Cornerstone Insurance Group, the York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Group.
What the Heck:
This week brings the York County Fair back in all its glory after a reduced fair happened last year due to the pandemic. That always brings back memories of my days in 4-H back in Platte County.
We started out showing calves and I remember my first 4-H calf. We got this fiery black Angus calf at an auction. We got him home and he proceeded to take off across the lot and scaled the fence like he was Mayson Conner high jumping for the Huskers.
It took about three days to finally corral him and get him back home. I named him Dynamite. As you might expect, he wasn’t the easiest calf to train and groom. Finally got him to the fair and he was a blue-ribbon calf if I remember right.