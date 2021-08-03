Business Beat -- Liebsack joins Fillman Law Offices

Do you or your business want to learn more about OSHA compliance, employee benefits, human resource solutions and updates on payroll issues? Then you’ll want to sign up for a Business Resource Luncheon that will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The location will be the Chances “R” Restaurant’s Shir-Ra Room.

The luncheon is designed for the decision makes within your business and RSVPs are required by August 4 which is tomorrow. You can RSVP to info@yorkchamber.org or call the chamber office at 402-363-5531.

The meeting included a catered lunch compliments of the Cornerstone Insurance Group. The Luncheon is brought to you by the Cornerstone Insurance Group, the York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Group.

What the Heck:

This week brings the York County Fair back in all its glory after a reduced fair happened last year due to the pandemic. That always brings back memories of my days in 4-H back in Platte County.

We started out showing calves and I remember my first 4-H calf. We got this fiery black Angus calf at an auction. We got him home and he proceeded to take off across the lot and scaled the fence like he was Mayson Conner high jumping for the Huskers.