Business Beat -- Kopsa honored with service award

YORK -- Larry Kopsa of York was recently honored to be selected as the 2022 recipient of the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants Distinguished Service to the Profession award. The award was presented to Kopsa at the society’s annual meeting held at LaVista, Nebraska.

Throughout the 94-year history, the Nebraska Society of CPAs has had thousands of members and Kopsa is only the 37th member to receive the society’s highest award. It was based on Kopsa’s decades of dedicated service and leadership within the profession and the business community.

After college and teaching two years of high school, Kopsa joined Lindell Sylvester Lindell CPAs in York. He earned a CPA certificate in 1976 and shortly thereafter became partner. The firm experienced various transitions over the two decades and in 1999 the firm morphed into the current firm of Kopsa Otte CPA’s, with Candy Otte as partner and Stacey Stark subsequently becoming partner.

Kopsa Otte CPAs is a 25-member firm located in York that concentrates on tax planning and preparation, consulting and business support and solutions. The firm services clients in over 40 states.

During his career Kopsa has been an author of numerous business articles for various magazines and a frequent speaker. He has spoken at conventions and conferences on a wide range of business seminars on taxation and tax planning; management practices; sales; customer service and corporate financial planning. His presentations were to diverse audiences throughout the United States.

Kopsa has also provided annual income tax updates to CPAs in Nebraska and Kansas for nearly 25 years. In addition, he was an adjunct professor of taxation at York College for over two decades and featured at various Nebraska Governors Conference on Agriculture and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Annual Convention.

Kopsa also involved in numerous other local, state, and national organizations. He is respected for his leadership skills positive outlook boundless energy and willingness to serve.

Among his many volunteer activities being a member of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce serving as the head of the Chambers Small Business Council, York Industry's board serving as president, Kilgore Memorial Library Foundation, City of York Planning Commission, York Community Foundation board of directors; York United Fund president and American Institute of CPAs as a member of the Small Business Taxation Committee.

Kopsa retired from Kopsa Otte in January, 2021 and all I can say is “Well deserved Larry, well deserved.”

Star of Lights campaign to begin

The annual York General Auxiliary Star of Lights campaign has kicked off for this year and organizers again hope the community will support this campaign as they have in the past.

The campaign will run through December 31, 2022 and be sure to look for the beautifully lit stars marking this event at all York General facilities. This year the funds will go towards Christmas gifts for the York General Hearthstone residents and Willow Brook residents along with Cancer Survivor Christmas ornaments.

“We would like to thank our members and the community for their generous support in the past,” said Nancy Davidson, Star of Lights Chairperson. “We would like to ask that you please consider making a donation to the Star of Lights campaign.”

Now if everything goes as it’s supposed to, a QR Code is accompanying this column that you can scan to donate or by going to www.yorkgeneralauxiliary.org/donate.

For those that are a little more technologically challenged, you can mail or drop off your donation at York General Auxiliary Star of Lights, 2222 N. Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467.

For more information, you can contact Davidson at 402-362-5702. “Thank You in advance for your donation,” said Davidson.

“Believe” fundraiser coming soon

The Emmanuel-Faith School and Little Blessings Preschool “Making Disciples For Life” fundraiser has been scheduled for Friday, November 18 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

Tickets are $30 and available through Friday, November 11 in the Emmanuel Church, Faith Church and school offices. Proceeds will be used on projects for the school and at Little Blessings.

Free babysitting will be provided at the York High School Aces. Email believefundraiser@gmail.com to arrange for babysitting by Friday, November 11.

There will be a silent auction along with a live auction during the evening along with dinner.

What the Heck:

It’s here. ELECTION DAY! Have you voted yet? Are you going to vote? Are you even registered to vote? I don’t know that I’ve missed too many over the years as I always remember my dad telling me that if I didn’t vote, then I had no business ever complaining about what was going on, no matter who won.