Business Beat -- Just a buck makes it happen

Firecracker Frenzy will take place again this year on July 3 as in previous years at the York County Fairgrounds. Plan on seeing one of the better fireworks shows around. I always hear from folks in other towns about how many people would travel to York on the 3rd to view the show.

You can load up all the kids and enjoy the spectacular show from your vehicle. There are many different parking areas surrounding the fairgrounds and hopefully they will be packed full with families along with the grandstand. Chamber exec Madonna Mogul said they are looking for donations to help with the large expense it takes to put this show on. There are many ways to donate and one is through Venmo @yorknechamber.

The Frenzy Committee has also distributed donation boxes around town. While you are doing business in the area, you can make donations at these area locations: Captain Red Beards, Dollar Fresh, Ginny’s Hallmark, Western Edge, York Senior Center, Walgreen’s, Grand Central, Ace Hardware, Orscheln Farm & Home, Pump & Pantry /North and South, Runza North, Jensen Lumber, Sapp Bros., Arby’s, McDonalds, Petro, Good to Go Travel Center, Runza South, and Wendy’s. In addition to the change boxes, we are working with local retail locations to engage in a “round up at the register” campaign. As of this writing Dollar Fresh and York Ace Hardware will round up and Grand Central Foods will have the coupons customers can use to make their donation.

As always the chamber is still looking for donations to help pay for the event. Contact the chamber at 402-362-5531 for more information.

There’s still time to come play

The last several years I’ve had the privilege to serve on a committee that puts together a golf tournament that benefits the Living Water Rescue Mission here in York. The tourney will take place on Friday, June 24 starting at 12 noon. The format is a four-person scramble and many area businesses have donated some great flag prizes that will be given away.

There is an open division and also a church division so start putting your team together today and help out.

A lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and some snacks will be served after the golf. You can come help make a difference in many lives that just need a hand up. If you would like to join in the fun, you can contact Larry Joslin at the Rescue Mission or give me a call. It always feels good to be able to help out with this tourney.

Tabitha to offer a new monthly online grief support group

Tabitha, a leading senior care provider, continues to offer a variety of support groups throughout several surrounding communities.

Helpful for many people processing a loss, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss.

Tabitha is starting Unique Dynamics of Grief, which is a new monthly online support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet every fourth Monday starting June 24 from 7-8 p.m.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, you can contact a bereavement coordinator. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8506. Participation is free.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups.

What the heck?

Twelve hours on the road with a four and five year-old. Back in the day, it wasn’t a big deal. Fast forward to today and being on the wrong side of sixty-five it takes just a little more patience.

We found that out last week. We were in Ohio to celebrate little Maddie’s fourth birthday and the plan was that Maddie and her brother Colton would travel home with us and then would return this coming weekend when their parents come to York for the YCC’s member-guest tournament.

I say twelve hours (drive time) but we probably spent about 14-15 hours actual time on the road over two days. More bathroom stops, stops to just get out and run around and kids just don’t eat on the fly as we normally do when going or coming.

Don’t get me wrong, we did have fun. We enjoyed the hotel stay and the pool. We enjoyed listening to the movie Moana three or four times. We enjoyed the wonderment expressed at things seen out the window. We enjoyed it when we got home.