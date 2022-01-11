Business Beat -- It's time to pull the plug

It’s my turn. It’s been no secret to a lot of people and I’ve hinted at it in this column but it’s time for me to pull the plug, hit the bricks, live on a fixed income and renounce the working world. The good folks at Eakes Office Solutions have been easy to work for the past 18 years or so and when they asked me for kind of a firm date, it made sense to me to do it going into the spring and summer season.

I let them know about four months ago to give them time to find an able replacement and one that will probably do a lot better job than what I’ve been doing.

As far as the actual date, that would be the end of February. I’ve let a lot of my customers know so far and if I haven’t got to some of you, I still have a month and a half to get to you.

Linda has been retired since the end of last May and she seems to be handling it just fine so far so I’m eager to give it a try. After all, she is a little younger than me. All I know is that she played a lot more golf than I did this past summer. I hope to be able to stay up with her this coming year.

The kids did give us the Nebraska Passport Golf book for Christmas so one of the plans are to go and see some of the other great courses in the state of Nebraska.