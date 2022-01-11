Business Beat -- It's time to pull the plug

It’s my turn. It’s been no secret to a lot of people and I’ve hinted at it in this column but it’s time for me to pull the plug, hit the bricks, live on a fixed income and renounce the working world. The good folks at Eakes Office Solutions have been easy to work for the past 18 years or so and when they asked me for kind of a firm date, it made sense to me to do it going into the spring and summer season.
I let them know about four months ago to give them time to find an able replacement and one that will probably do a lot better job than what I’ve been doing.
As far as the actual date, that would be the end of February. I’ve let a lot of my customers know so far and if I haven’t got to some of you, I still have a month and a half to get to you.
Linda has been retired since the end of last May and she seems to be handling it just fine so far so I’m eager to give it a try. After all, she is a little younger than me. All I know is that she played a lot more golf than I did this past summer. I hope to be able to stay up with her this coming year.
The kids did give us the Nebraska Passport Golf book for Christmas so one of the plans are to go and see some of the other great courses in the state of Nebraska.
The one thing I’m going to miss the most is the people that I got to call on each and every week. Some have turned into very good friends over the years and I’ve gotten to know their families’ names and stories.
One thing that I’m going to continue to do is keep writing this column each week. York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn and I have had a discussion and she has graciously consented to allow me to keep informing you on some business happenings around York and the surrounding communities. It will be nice to have the extra time to maybe get out and dig out some of the stories that in the past may have slipped by due to the lack of time.
Also, it seems that Pirate Jim will again be allowed to come to York and stay in my basement during the YNT Treasure Hunt which usually happens around the first couple of weeks in July. I kind of like having that guy around in the summer except that he eats way too much.
It certainly will be different not being on a schedule where one is faced with getting up every morning and heading off to work. Every retired person I’ve talked to seems to think it’s a pretty good deal and I’m eager to give it a try after a lot of years.
I first came to York in the spring of 1977 as the assistant manager at the JM McDonald’s store which was located where York State Bank now resides for those of you who haven’t been around York that long. I worked under Max Meyer and then Milt Mason until the store was closed in May of 1980. We then moved to Norton, Kansas with McDonald’s for about eight months until we returned to York in March of 1981. Which is when I started on the ad staff at the York News-Times later taking over as advertising director.
I left the paper in June 2002 (although some people still think I’m employed there due to this column showing up each week) and farmed with Linda’s brothers for several months before hitching my wagon to the Eakes train.
The main question I keep getting now is “What are you going to do after you retire?” The truth be known, I’m not entirely sure 100%. I know there will be more golf, more travels to Ohio, more travels to track meets and golf meets this spring, more sitting on the deck, more staying out of Linda’s hair and I’ll probably be having one big hell of a garage sale after tackling the job of cleaning out the storeroom down in the basement.
For all you retired people out there reading this column, if you have some great suggestions, let me know the next time you see me on the street. I might be that guy walking around with the vacant look on my face.