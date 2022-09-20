Business Beat -- Hurlbut’s Cycle Shop celebrating 75 years

Same business. Same location. Same family. Seventy-five years. There are not too many businesses that all those phrases apply to. Hurlbut’s, Inc. is one of them. The cycle repair shop, located at 1513 N. Highway 81, York has been in business 75 years under the guidance of the Hurlbut family.

Started in 1947 by Ray and Russ Hurlbut and now under the day-to-day guidance of Jerry Hurlbut, the business has sold 23 different brands of motorcycles over the years. Sales of chainsaws were added in 1948 and there were 13 different brands of chainsaws sold through the dealership.

“A lot of stuff has gone out these doors over the years,” said Jerry Hurlbut. Many of the iconic motorcycle brands sold over the years include Triumph, Indian, BMW, Honda and Yamaha. The year 1997 saw the end of new motorcycle sales and the business today is comprised mostly of motorcycle and ATV service and repair along with sharpening chainsaw chains.

“A lot of dealers today don’t work on anything over ten years old,” said Jerry. “That’s where we come in.”

The Hurlbut family has a long history here in York County. Now comprising seven generations, the family originally settled here in 1872 and the family farm was added in 1880. Jerry’s family is the fourth generation to live in the home that is located just north of the Hurlbut shop.

Hurlbut’s originally was started in a lean-to off a garage in the location just down the hill north on Highway 81. The present shop building was built in 1950 and additions to the building were added on in 1965 and 1983. When Russ Hurlbut died in 1991, Jerry and his brother Charlie took over ownership of Hurlbut’s.

While not as visible in the community as it used to be, Hurlbut’s is still ready and poised to help those motorcycle and ATV owners that need its services.

On a personal note, Hurlbut’s was one of the first accounts I called on back in the early 1980’s when I signed on with the York News-Times advertising department. It was always the hub for motorcycle owners for many, many miles around. “I had the best childhood ever growing up around this place,” said Jerry’s daughter Pam.

Hurlbut’s, Inc. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The phone number for Hurlbut’s is 402-362-3472.

Sip and Stroll coming upThe York Chamber’s Sip and Stroll event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Enjoy the feeling of fall in downtown York. The chamber and area businesses are ready to showcase their products and services.

New this year, there will be outdoor musical entertainment throughout downtown. Stroll door to door with one or more companions beginning at 5 p.m. York Parks & Rec will be holding Parents Night Out at the same time to allow parents to relax and enjoy the evening.

Sip and Stroll is a twenty-one and over event (There are absolutely no children allowed to accompany adults) Tickets and more details available at www.yorkchamber.org.

Hitz Towing to

move to new buildingLately I’ve fielded several questions about the new building going up on West Nobes Road behind the Orschlen store. The building, which is being constructed by Dan’s Construction of York, will be the new home for the Hitz Towing operation which is now located south on the curve on Lincoln Avenue.

The repair shop will be located in this building with new offices to be built on the north side of the building.

The new location will help alleviate space problems at the present location which is landlocked according to company officials. The move will be made sometime in the future as no firm date for the move is set.

Hitz Towing came to York in October, 1985.

What the heck?This past Friday afternoon I had the opportunity to visit with a couple of Oklahoma Sooner fans (Barry and Jimmy) that were staying at one of the hotels at the York Interchange. They had just finished a round of golf at the York County Club and were very complimentary of the local links and were also eagerly looking forward to their first visit to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the Husker/Sooner game.

Barry was a little older and remembered many of the Big Eight battles over the years. Jimmy was a little younger and headed up here with no ticket in hand for him and his son.

They were a little apprehensive about the reception they would receive in Lincoln and I told them there shouldn’t be any problems. I told them just about any tailgate would take them in and they would have new Nebraska friends before they left town.

Needless to say, they probably headed back south on Sunday much happier than Husker fans after the blowout loss to the Sooners.