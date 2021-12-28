Business Beat -- Henderson State Bank announces promotion

It sounds like the young man has enough to keep himself busy these days.

Good luck Mary Jo

My go-to-person at the Central Valley Ag office here in York, Mary Jo Uphoff, is down to her last week with the CVA office. She has been my contact there for work for I don’t know how many years.

She is kind of the Swiss Army Knife for the office. Over the years when I have gone there, I’ve found her doing any number of tasks including fixing food in the kitchen.

She is retiring this week along with her husband, Mike, who is ending his work relationship with the Cross County Schools. Mary Jo said she will be using her time off from work doing some tasks around the house. “I need to get some things done,” she said. “That way we’ll be ready to do more camping this next summer.”

CVA is hosting a reception on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. to allow employees and customers to thank her for her service to the coop.

Cornerstone Bank announces promotion

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting: