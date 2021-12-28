Business Beat -- Henderson State Bank announces promotion

Henderson State Bank has announced that Stephen Postier has been promoted to Senior Vice-President and will also serve as Branch Manager for the company’s York Branch. He started with Henderson State Bank in June, 2012. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the York Branch along with his main focus being in the area of ag and commercial lending.
Postier just recently graduated from the Colorado School of Banking and was also selected to the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Class which began in 2020. The two-year program will conclude in 2022 and contains 20-plus young bankers from across the State of Nebraska.
Postier has been very involved in the York community. He is presently the chairman of the York County Republican Party, president of the York Library Foundation and treasurer of the York Co. Health Coalition. In addition, he serves on the board for the York Rotary Club and the York County Development Corporation.
He is a member of the York Young Professionals and the Peyton Parker Lane Playground Committee and is a graduate of Leadership York.
Then recently, York Mayor Barry Redfern appointed, and the council approved Postier joining the Community Redevelopment Authority Advisory Group for the city.
He and his wife Monica also own K9 Kennels Dog Boarding on South Grant Avenue. The couple has three children.
It sounds like the young man has enough to keep himself busy these days.
Good luck Mary Jo
My go-to-person at the Central Valley Ag office here in York, Mary Jo Uphoff, is down to her last week with the CVA office. She has been my contact there for work for I don’t know how many years.
She is kind of the Swiss Army Knife for the office. Over the years when I have gone there, I’ve found her doing any number of tasks including fixing food in the kitchen.
She is retiring this week along with her husband, Mike, who is ending his work relationship with the Cross County Schools. Mary Jo said she will be using her time off from work doing some tasks around the house. “I need to get some things done,” she said. “That way we’ll be ready to do more camping this next summer.”
CVA is hosting a reception on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. to allow employees and customers to thank her for her service to the coop.
Cornerstone Bank announces promotion
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting:
Aaron Purvis was named Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Cornerstone Bank in York. He was also elected to the Board of Directors of the bank. He will work closely with all lending departments of the bank and will continue to serve on the Senior Loan Committee, now serving as the committee’s chairman.
Purvis is a native of McCook, Nebraska and started his career at Cornerstone in 2007. He has worked as a loan officer, a manager for the Central City branch, and most recently as Central Region President for Cornerstone Bank. Purvis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
He and his wife, Jill, have three children and reside on an acreage south of Central City.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
What the heck?
I hope everyone had a very merry Christmas this past weekend. As we have in the past couple of years, the Sjuts Christmas gathering won’t be until this weekend as the Ohio relatives are on the road as of today and should arrive on Wednesday.
This means on Christmas Day, Linda and I have done what we’ve done several times in the past. Headed to the movie theatre. We saw the Kurt Warner film, “American Underdog” plus “A Journal for Jordan”, based on a journal written by an Army sergeant for his son. Both movies are based on true stories and we would highly recommend that you see both. I’m man enough to admit that a tear or two might have accidently escaped my eye in both movies.
No disrespect to the Sun Theatre here in York, but we usually head to the Grand in Lincoln just due to the larger selection of movies and times make it possible to see the movies we want to see in one day.
As we headed home after only having a lunch that consisted of popcorn, I said we should have laid out a couple of steaks for our “Christmas feast”. Then Linda reminded me about McLean Beef, so on our way home we stopped and picked up a couple of New York Strips from McLean’s 24/7 meat vending machine in its lobby. Really good steaks and it was very easy to use.
So I hope everyone got what they wanted for gifts on Christmas. I’ll find out what Santa has in mind for me later this week.