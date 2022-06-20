Business Beat -- Has it really been 35 years?

If you look in Tuesday's York News-Times Advantage section, you’ll find all the details for this year’s annual Treasure Hunt. This is the 35th year that the News-Times and area businesses have sponsored this annual hunt which generates conversation and a fair amount of anguish for those treasure hunters that come “Oh so close” to finding the elusive medallion.

Now if you are new to town or just haven’t been paying attention the past 34 years, the promotion is pretty simple. The elusive Pirate Jim has come to town every year and hides a medallion somewhere on public property within the city limits of York. You sign up to be a treasure hunter at one of the sponsoring businesses and wait for the hunt to begin which this year begins on July 5.

A daily clue (up to 10 clues) will be published in the York News-Times. Your job is to figure out what Pirate Jim is trying to tell you and then go out and find the medallion. In addition, there is a bonus clue that will be texted to those that sign up for that. And it’s easy to sign up for the extra clue. Just text CLUE to 402-833-3032 and you will automatically receive that each day of the hunt.

Now, if you are among those who haven’t joined the “texting revolution” you need to find a close relative or confidant who will sign up and provide those bonus clues to you.

Then all you need to do is find it. A contact number is provided on the medallion that will make it easy to let everyone know that you are the one who found it.

What do you win? How about $1,000 on a York Chamber Check Card? That would make it worth while right? Along the way, you’ll create a lot of memories especially if you get out there and hunt with your family or a concentrated group of treasure hunters. So, make sure you get to one of the sponsoring businesses this week and register. If you’re not registered and find it, you’ll only get $500. (And you’ll be mad you didn’t get registered).

As mentioned before Pirate Jim is the guy who makes the decision as to where it is hidden and then provides the clues. He has always stayed at our house when he is in town and aside from writing clues and hiding the medallion he really doesn’t do a whole lot but lay around and eat.

I caught up with him over the weekend and confirmed that he would indeed be coming back again this year. I asked him some questions and he was more than happy to give me some of his perspective on the promotion.

BUSINESS BEAT: So, is it getting easier or harder each year to find a good hiding spot and come up with the clues?

PIRATE JIM: I think a little easier. That’s because I’m getting older and keep forgetting where it’s been before. Some years, the hiding place just jumps out at you and screams….”Hide it right here!” Other years, it takes a little more planning. This year, I’ve got a good idea where it’s going to be. Just can’t tell you. You might squeal on me.

BUSINESS BEAT: So how about this year? Are the clues going to be tough? Some people say they don’t make any sense to them at all.

PIRATE JIM: The only answer I can say to that is that for 34 years I’ve hidden that darn medallion and for 34 years, somebody has found it every year. It seems for the most part in the end, someone figures enough out that it gets found. It wouldn’t be any fun if the hunt were over in three or four days. So, yeah, the clues might be tough.

Now, they might not always see the same things in clues as when I write them, but sometimes their interpretations are a lot better than mine.

BUSINESS BEAT: It seems that a lot of people always say they have been right there and didn’t find it. How come it doesn’t get found earlier?

PIRATE JIM: That would be because I did a darn good job of hiding it, right? All I can say is that it’s not going to be sitting out there in plain sight. If you’re not ready to get down, get a little dirty, do a little scrounging, feel around with your hands, get sweaty and get a little crazy….you might be better off sitting at home. But that wouldn’t be much fun would it?

BUSINESS BEAT: What do you like most about the hunt?

PIRATE JIM: Well, I’ve said this before so I think I’ll just say it again. There are the couple of weeks of free room and board that I get at your place. Plus, I really enjoy that people get out and hunt as a family unit. I know that there have been a lot of years where families have found the medallion hunting together and it makes me feel good that they are creating some memories that they can share down the road. I know that when my family gets together there’s always some story that comes out from back when we were kids and were just learning about the pirate business.

BUSINESS BEAT: How long are you going to continue in the pirate and treasure business?

PIRATE JIM: We just kind of take it year to year and see how it goes.

BUSINESS BEAT: What’s your prediction for how long the hunt lasts this year?

PIRATE JIM: Can’t make it too easy. Don’t worry though. We’ll keep coming up with clues until someone finds it. I’m predicting not until Clue #9.

BUSINESS BEAT: Aren’t you worried that someone might twist one of the News-Time employees’ arms and they might spill the beans and tell someone where it is?

PIRATE JIM: Twist away. They don’t know where it is. There’s only one person that knows where it is each year and you’re talking to him right now. If something happens to me during the hunt, a sealed envelope gets delivered to the News-Times by a secret courier and they’ll have to take it from there. I’m sure they would do a great job finishing it up.

BUSINESS BEAT: So when are you going to be in town?

PIRATE JIM: Who says I’m not already here. Maybe the medallion has already been hidden. Maybe all the clues are already written. No wait, none of that is true. I’ll be in town when I get there. Hope you left the house key in the same place as last year.

BUSINESS BEAT: There will be a clue on the front door as to where it’s hidden. Happy Hunting. If you find it you can get in the house.