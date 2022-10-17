Business Beat -- Fifty years and counting

This month of October, 2022 marks Green Realty & Auction celebrating 50 years in business serving York and the surrounding communities.

It was in 1972 when the late Norm Green who had been working with Dale Hanna went out on his own and formed Norm Green Realty & Auction.

“We have always been a family operated business since Norm opened the doors in 1972,” said Kristi (Green) Bukaske, Norm’s daughter. That included Bukaske’s mother Sharon getting her license and helping run the business as well.

I remember going to many of Norm’s auctions over the years which always started at one minute after the hour. Many auction goers will also remember one of his favorite phrases when he didn’t think an item was selling for what it was worth, that being: “People, pay attention to what I’m doing here.”

After Norm passed away in 2003, the business passed on to Bukaske and her sister, Michelle Ronne. Michelle’s husband, Ross, took on Norm’s role as auctioneer. Michelle subsequently passed away in 2017.

“Through the years, we’ve faced some unfortunate changes,” said Bukaske. “My dad and Michelle are missed every single day and were instrumental to us being where we are now. To all our agents and auction staff, past and present, I am very grateful and appreciate each one of you for being here and helping us get to where we are today. And thank you to our clients for trusting in us for these last 50 years. Here’s to many more years, selling York, one yard at a time.”

The current Green Team agents here to help are: Kristi Bukaske, who is celebrating 25 years; along with Ross Ronne, 18 years; Bre (Ronne) Egr, six years; John Romohr, 34 years; Gwen Tonniges, five years; and Carlene Van Housen, five years.

Bukaske added, “A few of the more recent past agents we had the pleasure to work with are Mary Thomas, Annette Van Norman and Galen ‘Otis’ Saathoff. There also have been many faces who have helped with our auctions over the years.”

Along the way the name was changed to Green Realty & Auction and with the second generation of the family, start times on auctions changed to two minutes after the hour instead of one minute.

When asked about changes over these last years in the business, Bukaske was quick to point out the difference the internet has made in both the real estate and the auction side. “We used to have this big board in the office with pictures of all the listings and we would have clients walk in to see what was listed. Now that’s all online and we see fewer people coming in the door,” she said.

She added, “On the auction side, there are more online auctions which includes Auction Time which Ross started to sell farm equipment.” She also pointed out that computers have sped up the time greatly from the days when every winning bid was written down on small tickets which would then have to be separated by bidder number and added up.

On Thursday, October 20, Green Realty & Auction will be hosting a gathering at the York Country Club with appetizers and cake from 3:02 to 6:02 p.m. to celebrate its 50 years in business in York and the surrounding communities. You are invited to stop out, say hello and help the Green staff celebrate.

Green Realty & Auction is located at 104 S. Lincoln Avenue, York and can be reached by calling 402-362-5595.

Put the Salute to Educators on your calendar

The annual York Chamber’s Salute to Educators event is set for Friday, November 4. The popular event connecting the community with area education professionals will be held at the Chances “R” Beer Garden from 5 to 7 p.m.

There will be complimentary appetizers for those attending (while supplies last) as well as raffle prizes supporting the Chamber Scholarship Program. Join the Chamber and the Ambassadors as we show our appreciation to the educators of York County for the quality education they provide our students.

This is always one of the most popular Chamber events each year as everyone comes together to recognize area educators. This event usually packs the Beer Garden and you want to get there early to get a good seat. The prizes donated by area businesses are always a big hit also.

See you at Chances “R” for Business After Hours Salute to Educators Friday, November 4.

What the Heck:

The Huskers have a bye week this coming Saturday and it means we won’t be really happy or really disappointed come Saturday evening. However, most of us will be watching some football game. I got an email the other day that had some football jokes and decided to share the ones that are family friendly.

- A College Football Coach: “My star player doesn’t know the meaning of the word fear. In fact, I just saw his grades and he doesn’t know the meaning of a lot of words.”

- What’s the difference between the poor, inconsistent football team and a dollar bill?… You can still get four quarters out of a dollar bill.

- What does a bad football team and possums have in common?… Both play dead at home and get killed on the road!

- How is losing money in a payphone like a college football game?… If you don’t get the quarter back, you hit the receiver!

- What do you call a lineman’s kids?… Chips off the old blocker.

- Grandfather: Bet I can tell you the score of the football game before it starts! Grandson: No Way! Grandfather: 0-0.

- What do you call an Iowa football player with a National Championship ring?… Thief.