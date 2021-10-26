Business Beat -- Epp in charge at new Dollar Fresh store

Drusilla Epp was raised in York County moving to Henderson when she was in the fifth grade. She moved away for 20 years to Ames, Iowa after graduating from Henderson Community Schools and York College. While she was in Ames, she started working for the Hy-Vee Company.
She returned to York County about 3 ½ years ago when she remarried and now finds herself as the manager of the new Dollar Fresh store which opened this past Friday at 220 East Nobes Road, York.
Her 16-year history with the Hy-Vee Company has been spent mostly on the management side. She had spent 7 years running the convenience store side of HyVee and had spent the past 3 ½ years after returning to Nebraska at the Grand Island HyVee store as manager of its general merchandise department.
When she heard that the York Dollar Fresh store was opening, she expressed an interest in running things here and also found that upper management at Hy-Vee was already targeting her to be manager.
The York store is the 17th Dollar Fresh store that the Hy-Vee company has opened with another one due to open in Nebraska City this week and two more in South Dakota to open in the near future.
“The Dollar Fresh stores are geared towards communities this size,” said Epp. “We want to bring the store that will support the town and vice versa. We want to be involved in the community and we invite people to reach out and we will help out when we can.”
Epp said that the first four days since opening have been good ones. “It was the second-best opening weekend of Dollar Fresh stores,” said Epp. “We’re very grateful for the support that York and the surrounding communities have shown.”
The York store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and presently employs 29 people and Epp said they hope to add additional employees in the near future.
Along with the usual food and grocery items you would expect to find, Epp said you’ll also be able to find additional items such as Joe Fresh clothing items, DSW shoes and Claire’s jewelry items. “We also have an excellent selection of ready-to-eat meals,” said Epp.
Epp and her husband, Matthew, live in the county between Henderson and Bradshaw and have a blended family of seven children, with only one daughter at home. They enjoy traveling to state parks and are avid volleyball fans following their daughter’s team and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Epp also enjoys cooking and baking and hosting family activities.
“Our mission at Dollar Fresh is to save our customers money,” she said. “We want to find the right products at the right price to give our customers the best deal available. We invite the public to come in and see what we have.”
Salute to Educators
The public is invited to attend the York Chamber’s annual Salute to Educators which will take place on Friday, Nov. 5. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chances “R” Beer Garden.
You’ll be able to purchase chances to win a really nice array of prizes that are donated by sponsors and other area businesses. The proceeds are used to fund a scholarship given away to an area student.
Ghosts and Goblins to abound
Tomorrow afternoon downtown York will be taken over by a host of ghosts, goblins, superheroes and other costumed little people as the Downtown Trick Or Treating event will be held sponsored by the York Chamber.
Numerous businesses are participating in the event and your kids will have the opportunity to gather some great treats in a safe and friendly environment. The event will happen from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
What the heck?
It’s been a lot of years since I had been to the state cross country meet in Kearney. We snuck out of town this past Friday to watch grandson Isaac run in the state meet for his Hartington team.
Frankly, I didn’t remember that many people at the last one I attended which if my memory serves me right was back when my girls were in school and both of them have been out over twenty years now.
I realize that it’s spread out over the Kearney Country Club but if I lived right off the fairway, I would encourage some neighbor kid to set up a stand on my lawn and sell some bottled water and Gatorade. Thousands of potential customers and no concessions in sight.
The salesman in me saw lots of potential sales.