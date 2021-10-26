Business Beat -- Epp in charge at new Dollar Fresh store

Drusilla Epp was raised in York County moving to Henderson when she was in the fifth grade. She moved away for 20 years to Ames, Iowa after graduating from Henderson Community Schools and York College. While she was in Ames, she started working for the Hy-Vee Company.

She returned to York County about 3 ½ years ago when she remarried and now finds herself as the manager of the new Dollar Fresh store which opened this past Friday at 220 East Nobes Road, York.

Her 16-year history with the Hy-Vee Company has been spent mostly on the management side. She had spent 7 years running the convenience store side of HyVee and had spent the past 3 ½ years after returning to Nebraska at the Grand Island HyVee store as manager of its general merchandise department.

When she heard that the York Dollar Fresh store was opening, she expressed an interest in running things here and also found that upper management at Hy-Vee was already targeting her to be manager.

The York store is the 17th Dollar Fresh store that the Hy-Vee company has opened with another one due to open in Nebraska City this week and two more in South Dakota to open in the near future.