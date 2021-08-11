Business Beat -- Ellis takes over as broker at Heritage Realtors

Suzie Ellis has been with Heritage Realtors, 316 So. Lincoln Avenue, York since 2013 as an agent. She recently obtained her brokers license and has taken over as the managing broker for the real estate firm. She replaces Angie Berthold who moved to Lincoln with her family last summer.
“We would certainly like to thank Angie for all her contributions to the firm and customers over the past 15 years,” said Ellis. Ellis moves forward with the other agents/owners of Heritage Realtors including Tracy Babcock, Bev Quiring and Sharen Hansen.
Ellis also said that Abbey Draper has been added to the Heritage staff. Draper will man the office on a regular basis helping to greet customers and connect them with an agent.
Heritage Realtors has been a full-service real estate firm in York since 1980. You can connect with Heritage Realtors by calling 402-362-4427.
Dan’s Construction is No. 1
Behlen Building Systems recently named the winners of its 2020 sales awards. Dan’s Construction of York, owned by Dan Troester, achieved $750,000 in sales volume on Behlen steel buildings for the year earning number one builder in sales volume for the state of Nebraska.
Troester estimates that his company has put up between 400-500 Behlen buildings over the years with over $10 million in sales total. Troester has been putting up Behlen buildings since 1984 which if you do the math, has been for the past 37 years.
Mark Bohac, District Manager with Behlen Building Systems stated, “If you are looking for consistency, a penchant for quality and a builder who makes sure your needs are met, Dan is your guy.”
“As a long term Behlen builder, his reputation for workmanship and customer satisfaction keeps customers coming back time and time again,” added Bohac. “We look forward to many more years partnering with Dan.”
Behlen Mfg. Co. is located in Columbus, Nebraska and was established in 1936.
Red Couch Counseling continues to grow
Red Couch Counseling, LLC was formed in 2017 by Bobbie Alley-Tonniges, LIMHP. Since that time, it has seen beautiful growth in the addition of three more therapists. The counseling center moved to 822 Lincoln Avenue in December, 2020.
Erika Jones, PLMHP, PLADC joined the practice in June 2021; Lindsey Eckert, PLMHP joined in July 2021, and Hallie Zimmerman, PLMHP will join Red Couch Counseling and will be accepting clients in August.
Through these additions Red Couch Counseling can now serve more clients through a variety of modalities, time frames, and specialties.
Alley-Tonniges is trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). This is used as a speedy method to resolve symptoms of trauma. She is also trained in Parent Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) which focuses on children's behavior issues.
Jones is provisionally licensed mental health therapist and a licensed drug and alcohol therapist. She can complete Substance Abuse Evaluations and treatment. She also focuses on anxiety, trauma, depression, diversity/cultural issues and codependency.
Eckert is a provisionally licensed therapist with areas of focus including interpersonal relationship issues, non-conforming gender issues, mood disorders, trauma and stress-related disorders, and borderline personality disorders.
Zimmerman is a marriage and family therapist and a provisionally licensed mental health practitioner (PLMHP). She studied Psychology and Sociology at Doane University and obtained her Master of Science degree in Couple and Family Therapy from Kansas State University.
She specializes in premarital counseling, couples counseling, including issues around communication, sex, infidelity, etc., and working with couples and individuals who have experienced infertility and perinatal loss.
“Our goal at Red Couch Counseling is to reduce mental health stigma and provide a safe place to allow people to become their best selves,” said Alley-Tonniges. “We value your privacy and encourage you to take control in how things are handled. If you have considered reaching out, feel free to do so.”
“We all offer free consultations and it would be our pleasure to partner with you,” she added. “We have in person and Telehealth appointments available. You can contact Red Couch Counseling at 402.710.0564 or redcouchcounseling@hushmail.com.
What the Heck: What are we going to do now that the Olympics are done? I’ll have to admit, we watched quite of bit these past two weeks at our house. It was great to see the women’s volleyball team finally win the gold medal. It felt good to a lot of Nebraskans with three Huskers on the team.
The Olympics is one of those times when you end up watching sports that any other time wouldn’t move the needle at our house. But with a gold medal at stake and with pride in your country, we found ourselves rooting for ping pong players, water polo teams and a bunch of other stuff where we really didn’t know what was going on.
Didn’t matter. U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A.