Business Beat -- Ellis takes over as broker at Heritage Realtors

Suzie Ellis has been with Heritage Realtors, 316 So. Lincoln Avenue, York since 2013 as an agent. She recently obtained her brokers license and has taken over as the managing broker for the real estate firm. She replaces Angie Berthold who moved to Lincoln with her family last summer.

“We would certainly like to thank Angie for all her contributions to the firm and customers over the past 15 years,” said Ellis. Ellis moves forward with the other agents/owners of Heritage Realtors including Tracy Babcock, Bev Quiring and Sharen Hansen.

Ellis also said that Abbey Draper has been added to the Heritage staff. Draper will man the office on a regular basis helping to greet customers and connect them with an agent.

Heritage Realtors has been a full-service real estate firm in York since 1980. You can connect with Heritage Realtors by calling 402-362-4427.

Dan’s Construction is No. 1

Behlen Building Systems recently named the winners of its 2020 sales awards. Dan’s Construction of York, owned by Dan Troester, achieved $750,000 in sales volume on Behlen steel buildings for the year earning number one builder in sales volume for the state of Nebraska.