Business Beat -- Dr. Weise joins Mid-America Vision Center

Dr. Karli Weise (pronounced Y-Zee) always knew that she wanted to get back to a smaller rural community after finishing her education in the field of optometry. As a result, she recently joined Dr. Nancy Dob at the practice at Mid America Vision Center, 625 Lincoln Avenue, York. She is replacing Dr. Kerry Krings who will be joining a practice in Columbus, Nebraska after being at Md-America for the past 20 years.

Dr. Weise is a native of Jansen, Nebraska where she grew up on the farm. She attended and graduated from Tri-County High School and then went off to study biology at Doane College in Crete. After graduating from Doane in 2017 she headed south to the School of Optometry at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma where she graduated in May of this year. Next stop….York.

She started with Mid America in June and said that things have been going really well since. “I’m excited about the opportunity here,” said Dr. Weise. “I’m looking forward to practicing the medical scope of optometry and serving patients of all ages here.”

“I’m bringing some specialties to the practice such as myopia control which is slowing the nearsightedness process,” she added. “That and specialty contract lenses and treating dry eye disease.”