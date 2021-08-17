Business Beat -- Dr. Weise joins Mid-America Vision Center

Dr. Karli Weise (pronounced Y-Zee) always knew that she wanted to get back to a smaller rural community after finishing her education in the field of optometry. As a result, she recently joined Dr. Nancy Dob at the practice at Mid America Vision Center, 625 Lincoln Avenue, York. She is replacing Dr. Kerry Krings who will be joining a practice in Columbus, Nebraska after being at Md-America for the past 20 years.
Dr. Weise is a native of Jansen, Nebraska where she grew up on the farm. She attended and graduated from Tri-County High School and then went off to study biology at Doane College in Crete. After graduating from Doane in 2017 she headed south to the School of Optometry at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma where she graduated in May of this year. Next stop….York.
She started with Mid America in June and said that things have been going really well since. “I’m excited about the opportunity here,” said Dr. Weise. “I’m looking forward to practicing the medical scope of optometry and serving patients of all ages here.”
“I’m bringing some specialties to the practice such as myopia control which is slowing the nearsightedness process,” she added. “That and specialty contract lenses and treating dry eye disease.”
When not at the office, Dr. Weise enjoys hanging with family and friends. She also enjoys outdoor activities with includes kayaking and she got involved in York’s sand volleyball league after moving to town. She also enjoys attending country music concerts. “I just like small town living,” she said adding, “I’m looking forward to becoming more involved in the community.”
Mid-America Vision Center will hold an Open House this Thursday, August 19 from 2 to 6 p.m.. which will have a dual purpose. It will give patients and customers a chance to say goodbye to Dr. Krings and also welcome Dr. Weise to the practice and the community.
“I’m excited to return to a rural community like York,” said Dr. Weise. “And I’m excited about serving the eyecare needs of our patients and being able to educate patients about the importance of their eyecare health.”
She said once that once that she and Dr. Nancy Dob get their schedules aligned, she would be spending Mondays and Wednesdays in York and Tuesdays and Fridays at the Geneva office.
Postier receives banking diploma
Stephen Postier, Vice President of Henderson State Bank, has graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s state-of-the-art graduate school of banking program. Postier was among 141 graduates of the class of 2021 honored in a ceremony on July 29, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.
Students graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) upon successfully completing three annual two-week sessions of classroom training on the University of Colorado Boulder campus in Boulder, Colo., and six immersive intersession research projects between sessions and throughout the year. Courses covering four career areas are delivered by community-banking experts and include financial management, technology, leadership and lending.
The program’s capstone course is an in-depth bank management simulation, where students assume the roles of senior management of a commercial bank, involving themselves in the group dynamics and managerial skills of managing a bank in a competitive environment with changing economic conditions.
“The coursework and projects associated with GSBC strive to enhance the skills of community bankers around the country,” said GSBC President Michael Stevens. “The ultimate beneficiary will be the consumers and businesses in the communities where these financial professionals serve.”
The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado is America’s Premier Community Banking School, boasting more than 8,000 alumni since its inception in 1950, and educating approximately 600 bankers and regulatory professionals from around the nation annually.
Make Yorkfest coronation lunch reservations now
The 43rd Yorkfest coronation will take place on Friday, Sept.10, 2021 at the York Country Club. Once again this year it will be in the form of a Chicken Dijon dinner with all the trimmings for $15.
The Royalty Committee is hoping for a large crowd like last year as it celebrates its new and well-deserving Yorkfest King and Queen who will be introduced by Jason Hirschfeld, MC of the ceremony.
Reservations for the meal may be made by calling the York Chamber office on or before Sept. 3. The Chamber’s phone number is (402) 362-5531.
What the heck?
It’s tomato season isn’t it? Seems like this time of the summer everyone has tomatoes to give away. We’ve always had a couple of cherry tomato plants and this year we have even more as a couple more just appeared from where they were planted last year.
We’ve also been enjoying a lot of BLTs here lately as friend Dan Otoupal shared some of his bounty in the bigger versions. You just can’t make a good BLT though without real bacon. Just can’t use that turkey bacon or the veggie bacon and make it taste the same. I don’t care if it takes a year off my lifetime, I want real bacon on my BLT. That one is non-negotiable.