Business Beat -- Dollar Fresh to open tomorrow (Friday)

Dollar Fresh is pleased to announce they will be opening their doors to the public on Friday, October 22 at 7 AM. The Dollar Fresh management team has been busy hiring and training local employees so they are ready to serve you.
A ribbon cutting will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m. at their new location which was the original Wal-Mart store and for the past years has been the sole location of Lichti’s TV & Appliance. Lichti’s is still there only they now occupy the eastern third of the building.
Pheasants Forever banquet set
The annual banquet of the Corn Country chapter of Pheasants Forever will be held this Saturday at the Cornerstone Events Center starting at 5:30 p.m..
Though PF is a national organization, each local chapter is required to fund their local projects. Corn Country was established 30 years ago and this is the 29th banquet which is the organization’s only fund raiser. Local chapters do not receive monies from the national organization.
Pheasants Forever was originally established for the conservation and improvement of habitat but has since expanded to include public awareness, education and youth programs.
“Due to the current farm economics, Corn Country PF has shifted some of its focus to youth programs,” said Julie Pracheil. “We have completed six spring pollinator programs for all of the 4th graders in the city of York. Each year approximately 150 students attend a half-day education session culminating in planting seeds and started plants.”
“The following fall, the 5th graders ( the previous 4th graders) return to the pollinator field and tag monarch butterflies. This is an ongoing program working with the city of York, the school systems: both public and parochial, and the University of Nebraska,” added Pracheil.
Corn Country also sponsors a yearly youth mentor hunt for all youth that have completed Nebraska Hunter Safety classes, providing orange safety vests and hats. This is quite often the first, but hopefully not the last, opportunity to hunt for many of these youths.
Corn Country still emphasizes establishing wildlife habitat where possible. Wildlife habitat improves soil, water and air quality in addition to supporting upland game birds, turkeys, deer and other forms of wildlife.
What the heck?
Zach with an “H” was not a happy camper as he headed home on Tuesday morning. More on this a little later.
We spent the past weekend in the Nashville area as we headed down there to watch Colton and Maddie, our Ohio grandkids, while their parents attended a relative’s wedding. It was a great opportunity to spend some time with them along with having a nice little getaway. It’s also why this column is showing up a little late this week.
We spent some quality time at a very nice park in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday morning and then took them to the Gentry Pumpkin Patch that afternoon. Now, I’ll be honest. It’s been a very long time since you would have found me at a pumpkin patch.
I know one thing. Those things cash flow really, really well. I knew we were in for a crowd when there was a deputy sheriff directing traffic in and out of the location. There was a ton of things to do there and the kids enjoyed everything right down to the hayrack ride.
Of course, a visit to the pumpkin patch wouldn’t be complete without buying some pumpkins on the way out. What surprised me the most was the large number of adults that were there without kids. That trip to the country wouldn’t be complete either without a stop at an ice cream shop on the way back to the hotel.
After the Gallagher clan headed back to Ohio we stayed around for another day or so and headed to downtown Nashville for a little honkey tonking. Shouldn’t go that far with doing some of that right?
It was far more crowded than what I remember from our last visit. That was probably due to the fact the Buffalo Bills were playing the Tennessee Titans on Monday night football and the Bills Mafia was out in full force. There had to be 20,000 to 25,000 Bills fans there.
Everyone associates Nashville with country music and there was plenty of that but we had the most fun at the blues bar located in Printer’s Alley, a couple of blocks away from Broadway.
It was there we met Beverly from Buffalo, a feisty 71 year-old who was traveling with a pack of 40 somethings. After spending some time with Beverly I can see why they keep inviting her on these trips. She was a hoot. Reminded both Linda and I of our own Joyce Otoupal here in York.
Then there was Dana and Shelley who were celebrating their 1st anniversary and a nice couple from Wisconsin who we invited to sit at our table. Great music too. Got to enjoy a street concert by the group Runaway June courtesy of some big insurance outfit who was having a convention there.
It was on our way back to the hotel on Sunday evening that we encountered the aforementioned Zach with an “H” at a hot dog stand on Broadway. He was a young Bills fan who was let us say “in his cups” in a big way. He was a lot of fun and after I repeated for the 4th or 5th time that we were from Nebraska he tried to tell me how to fix the Husker football team.
Seems he is an LSU grad but now lives in Rochester, New York and had all the answers. He really wound into high gear when I told him I was a Chiefs fan. His favorite line which he repeated probably ten times was “Who’s going to beat the Bills this year? We’re going to the Super Bowl” After Monday night’s loss to the Titans….I’m sure Tuesday morning was a downer for him. Should have got his phone number but he might have not remembered the encounter with us anyway.