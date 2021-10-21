Business Beat -- Dollar Fresh to open tomorrow (Friday)

I know one thing. Those things cash flow really, really well. I knew we were in for a crowd when there was a deputy sheriff directing traffic in and out of the location. There was a ton of things to do there and the kids enjoyed everything right down to the hayrack ride.

Of course, a visit to the pumpkin patch wouldn’t be complete without buying some pumpkins on the way out. What surprised me the most was the large number of adults that were there without kids. That trip to the country wouldn’t be complete either without a stop at an ice cream shop on the way back to the hotel.

After the Gallagher clan headed back to Ohio we stayed around for another day or so and headed to downtown Nashville for a little honkey tonking. Shouldn’t go that far with doing some of that right?

It was far more crowded than what I remember from our last visit. That was probably due to the fact the Buffalo Bills were playing the Tennessee Titans on Monday night football and the Bills Mafia was out in full force. There had to be 20,000 to 25,000 Bills fans there.

Everyone associates Nashville with country music and there was plenty of that but we had the most fun at the blues bar located in Printer’s Alley, a couple of blocks away from Broadway.