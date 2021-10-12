Business Beat -- Delight Design opens on east side of the square

Charlene Huskins knows that she isn’t cut out for a 9 to 5 job. Her creative side mandates that sometimes she’s ready to go at 7:30 in the morning or maybe it’s 10:30 at night when the creativeness is demanding its time. But she has always wanted more room than the basement or bedroom in her home could provide.

To that end, she has opened a brick and mortar location at 516 N. Grant Avenue, York for her Delight Design business that she began over 23 years ago. This location on the east side of the square and for years housed the State Farm Insurance office of Bob Hose.

A native of Sacramento, Calif. she came to York originally in her 20’s as a student at York College. She had followed her younger brother, Ken Booth, to Nebraska. Ken is now a principal at Centennial Schools in Utica.

After college Huskins started out as a part-time website designer while doing party favors on the side with most of her sales taking place online. That was in the year 2000. She ended up moving to Las Vegas in 2004.

“My business has always been home-based,” said Huskins. “We adopted our son in 2002 and then had two more children while living in Vegas. I always wanted to be home with my kids and selling online gave me the opportunity to do that.”