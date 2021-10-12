Business Beat -- Delight Design opens on east side of the square

Charlene Huskins knows that she isn’t cut out for a 9 to 5 job. Her creative side mandates that sometimes she’s ready to go at 7:30 in the morning or maybe it’s 10:30 at night when the creativeness is demanding its time. But she has always wanted more room than the basement or bedroom in her home could provide.
To that end, she has opened a brick and mortar location at 516 N. Grant Avenue, York for her Delight Design business that she began over 23 years ago. This location on the east side of the square and for years housed the State Farm Insurance office of Bob Hose.
A native of Sacramento, Calif. she came to York originally in her 20’s as a student at York College. She had followed her younger brother, Ken Booth, to Nebraska. Ken is now a principal at Centennial Schools in Utica.
After college Huskins started out as a part-time website designer while doing party favors on the side with most of her sales taking place online. That was in the year 2000. She ended up moving to Las Vegas in 2004.
“My business has always been home-based,” said Huskins. “We adopted our son in 2002 and then had two more children while living in Vegas. I always wanted to be home with my kids and selling online gave me the opportunity to do that.”
She continued to sell her party favors on several Etsy stores and was also selected to be a vendor on Homemade on Amazon. “That was the big game changer for the business when that happened,” said Huskins. It provided the opportunity for her husband Allan to retire from his job in Vegas and the couple made the decision to move back to York in 2018.
Allan opened Renewable Relics, a small antiques store while Charlene continued to run her online business out of their home. Earlier this year, they made the decision to swap. Allan decided to close his shop and Charlene decided to look for a retail space as the Delight Design business was outgrowing their home.
“I wanted more space to be able to show what I do,” said Huskins. “I wanted more space to craft and teach and when I walked into this space, it just felt right. It’s allowing me to do more with what I love to do.”
It also allowed her the opportunity to add an assistant to help with the business. She hired Pam (Rathe) Miller who grew up in York and moved back here this past summer. “It was good timing,” said Miller. “Charlene needed the help and I needed a job.”
Besides the party favors for just about any kind of event you can come up with, Delight Design can also provide invitations, candy bar wrappers, stickers, signs and banners. The complete package for decorative items to complete your theme. The store also features consignment items produced by other local people.
“I have hundreds of designs,” said Huskins. “We are also developing birthday party packages that can be taken home or we can have the party right here and will help the kids create their own craft projects. We are having fun just figuring it all out with what we can do.”
“York needs a place like this to make crafts,” added Miller. They have come up with a schedule of Make and Take events for just about every Saturday and you can see this calendar at https://delight-design.com/events/
“We’re just trying to serve the most people and reach as many as we can,” said Huskins. “I just have a passion to help other people.”
She was also quick to credit her mother, Cheryl Booth, who is also a York resident and very creative in her own right. “She is so creative and that’s probably where my creativeness came from,” added Huskins. “She also sells her stuff on Homemade on Amazon and has been a big physical and financial supporter of my efforts over the years.”
Open hours for Delight Design are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact Delight Design at 402-265-7646.
It’s official
ReNee and Bryan Jantz have taken over at Chances “R” Restaurant as of the first of October and will be carrying on the Chances “R” family tradition into the future according to Tom and Suzanne Vanous.
“ReNee has been with Chances “R” for over 30 years and has done so much for us during that time,” said the Vanous couple. “We know that they will do everything they can for the restaurant moving forward.”
“We thank you for all your support throughout the years and your continued support for the years to come,” they added. “Please help us welcome ReNee and Bryan as Chances “R”s new owners.
You’ll still be able to find Tom and Suzanne around through the end of the year as they help with the transition.
It’s coming
It’s coming and we can’t do anything about it. This morning (Monday) I had to go to the closet and dig out a jacket to wear to work. I’m usually pretty good down to the mid-50’s or so before I capitulate. But low to mid 40’s, I’m going to cave.
Before you know it I’m going to have to see if the darn snowblower wants to start. Can’t wait. Or maybe I can.