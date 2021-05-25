Business Beat -- Dear Uncle Ernie

A Memorial Day letter to the uncle I never had the chance to meet

Dear Uncle Ernie,

My name is Dave and I am your nephew and the son of your sister Ila. We’ve never had the chance to meet. That is because a little over nine years before I was born in 1953, you were killed in action on Biak Island in the Pacific on June 24, 1944 about a year and a half before the end of WWII.

This coming Monday is Memorial Day, the day when we honor those who have given their life in defense of our country. I’ve thought about writing this letter before and wanted to get this done before I might not have the chance to do it.

So as this year’s Memorial Day approaches next week, I want to add my voice to the many and say “Thank You” for your service and the ultimate sacrifice that you paid in order for our country to remain free.

I’ve done some research and reading about the Battle for Biak Island. The Battle of Biak was part of the Western New Guinea campaign of World War II, fought between the United States Army and the Japanese Army from May 27 to August 17, 1944.