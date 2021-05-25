Business Beat -- Dear Uncle Ernie

A Memorial Day letter to the uncle I never had the chance to meet
Dear Uncle Ernie,
My name is Dave and I am your nephew and the son of your sister Ila. We’ve never had the chance to meet. That is because a little over nine years before I was born in 1953, you were killed in action on Biak Island in the Pacific on June 24, 1944 about a year and a half before the end of WWII.
This coming Monday is Memorial Day, the day when we honor those who have given their life in defense of our country. I’ve thought about writing this letter before and wanted to get this done before I might not have the chance to do it.
So as this year’s Memorial Day approaches next week, I want to add my voice to the many and say “Thank You” for your service and the ultimate sacrifice that you paid in order for our country to remain free.
I’ve done some research and reading about the Battle for Biak Island. The Battle of Biak was part of the Western New Guinea campaign of World War II, fought between the United States Army and the Japanese Army from May 27 to August 17, 1944.
Taking place on the island of Biak, in Geelvink Bay, in present-day Indonesia, it was part of General Douglas MacArthur's South West Pacific Area's offensive drive to clear New Guinea in preparation for an invasion of the Philippines. It was the first major effort by the Japanese to allow uncontested landings for the purpose of creating a kill zone inland.
The main Allied objective was to capture the island so that they could construct airfields there. The battle resulted in the capture of the island by Allied forces, which were then used to support operations elsewhere in the Pacific.
I can’t imagine what you had to go through during this battle on an island that I’m sure you had never heard of until you landed there. And I can’t imagine the pain that Grandpa and Grandma Seevers felt when they received that telegram or answered the door and found Army representatives there to deliver the bad news.
I know from Mom that you were buried first on Biak Island for a period of time until they brought you back to your final resting place at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery located close to Maxwell, Nebraska. I’ve visited there a number of times and we used to take Mom there several times when we were out west to visit other relatives.
It’s a quiet and peaceful place and it’s a pretty powerful scene when you gaze out over all the rows of white markers. The last time my wife Linda and I visited we spent some time just wandering around taking in the different home states of the people that are buried there.
One thing that really made an impression was the number of markers with the word “Unknown Soldier” on them. We at least know where we can visit you. A lot of families don’t know that and never will.
I do wonder about you though. Would you have been an uncle like your older brother Harold who always had a joke to tell and got all the gag gifts at the Seevers Christmas get-togethers. Would you have been like Uncle Eldon who was the quiet one? Or would you have gone on to be like your brothers Vernon and Paul who excelled on the academic side? We’ll never know.
I’ve got a lovely wife, two lovely daughters and six grandkids, things you never had the chance to have. Maybe Mom told you all about them and the rest of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids when she arrived in heaven a few years back.
I have in my possession the Service Prayer Book that you had with you which was returned with the rest of your possessions. You can tell by its condition it was used on a regular basis so I have no doubt that on that June day in 1944 you were welcomed into heaven and your real home.
And that’s where I plan to greet you some day, the uncle that I’ve never had a chance to meet. Again, thank you for your service and sacrifice.
Until then,
Your nephew Dave