Business Beat -- Day named general manager at Champion Home Builders

“The last three years Tracy has taken on more responsibility developing the team here,” said Cloninger. “He brings that local connection to the table and our goal as a company is to always promote from within.”

“When I got here five years ago the work on the floor was intermittent,” said Cloninger. “The floor would work one week and then have a week off. We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. Today we have a backlog of orders that go eight months out and that’s a testament to Tracy and the sales force that he has put together.”

Day also announced that Nate Eldred will be taking over as sales manager for the York Champion plant.

As far as Cloninger, he will be retiring to the home in Las Vegas that his wife has been maintaining. He is looking forward to spending more time with the couple’s four grandchildren, two of which live in Vegas and the other two in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’ve really enjoyed York,” said Cloninger. “It’s been five of the most wonderful years with a great group of people. York is a terrific community with people that care about each other. York has everything, a fire and police department that are top notch, great schools and all of the amenities that you really need.”