Business Beat -- Day named general manager at Champion Home Builders

Tracy Day knows all the different facets of Champion Home Builders as he takes over as general manager of the facility this week from Mike Cloninger who is retiring. Day started working on the floor back in 1980 and then joined the sales force ten years later in 1990. He has served as the sales manager since 2010 and now takes over running the entire facility as of this week.
“Vicki (Day’s wife) and I are extremely excited about the opportunity and we’ve been blessed over the years to be in the right place at the right time,” said Day. “Things are going great right now at Champion and Mike’s leadership over the past five years has been phenomenal.”
“We’ve got close to 200 total employees here at Champion and I’ll probably change some things based on my style of doing things,” said Day. “What won’t change is the dedication our employees have shown in making this plant very productive.”
That’s a position that Cloninger echoes. “Tracy has earned this position,” said Cloninger. “He has the respect of the people here and he leads by example. My opinion was that he was the natural choice for this position and I predict this plant will become even more productive under his leadership.”
It’s something Cloninger recognized over the last several years as he said it was apparent to him that Day would be his successor.
“The last three years Tracy has taken on more responsibility developing the team here,” said Cloninger. “He brings that local connection to the table and our goal as a company is to always promote from within.”
“When I got here five years ago the work on the floor was intermittent,” said Cloninger. “The floor would work one week and then have a week off. We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. Today we have a backlog of orders that go eight months out and that’s a testament to Tracy and the sales force that he has put together.”
Day also announced that Nate Eldred will be taking over as sales manager for the York Champion plant.
As far as Cloninger, he will be retiring to the home in Las Vegas that his wife has been maintaining. He is looking forward to spending more time with the couple’s four grandchildren, two of which live in Vegas and the other two in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I’ve really enjoyed York,” said Cloninger. “It’s been five of the most wonderful years with a great group of people. York is a terrific community with people that care about each other. York has everything, a fire and police department that are top notch, great schools and all of the amenities that you really need.”
Cloninger also said that he feels good about leaving at this time knowing that Champion in York will be in good hands under Day’s leadership.
Treasure Hunt is off and running
Hopefully you got registered to be a treasure hunter this year as the YNT Treasure Hunt officially kicks off today (Tuesday, July 6) with Clue #1 to be found elsewhere in today’s paper.
Pirate Jim showed up at our house this past week and is safely ensconced in our basement after showing up to hide the medallion and provide the clues that will hopefully lead one lucky treasure hunter to $1,000 in York Chamber checks.
This year’s bonus clues will be handled differently from years past when they were available online. This year you need to text the word CLUE to 1-402-833-3032 and you will automatically receive the bonus clue each day by text. (Message and data rates may apply)
There will be a bonus clue on the days that the written clues appear in the York News-Times. There’s still time to sign up for the bonus clues so don’t delay.
It’s Treasure Hunt time so that means it will probably be hot. Take care of yourself out there and stay hydrated. Practice safe treasure hunting.
Happy Hunting and good luck.
What the heck?
This time it was HORSES – 8…SJUTS – 1. That was the result this past Saturday afternoon when we attended the horse races in Columbus with good friends Mark and Dawn Nannen. We usually make a couple of trips each summer with them to the races in Grand Island and then Columbus.
The past couple of times we’ve headed off to do that, the Sjuts couple has come out ahead. Saturday’s nine races in Columbus saw us only cashing in one winning ticket. The Nannens were above .500 for the day going 5-4.
That’s why it’s called gambling I guess. Never the less, the company was great, the adult beverages were cold, the weather was tolerable and we got home in time to go watch another great fireworks display later that evening.
I mean, those horses must eat too. Someone needs to buy the hay.