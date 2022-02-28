Business Beat -- Cox opens Central Nebraska Auto Sales in York

We’ve seen this story before. Someone comes to York from out of state to attend York College, they find the love of their life and they end up settling in the area and going into business. That’s Tyler Cox’s story and he has added to the York business community by opening Central Nebraska Auto Sales in York which presently can be found in two different locations here in town.

Cox attended York College from 2011 to 2015. Originally from Denver, Colo. he met his wife Kayliana while attending school. She is also from the Denver area but they didn’t meet until both came to York.

After graduating from York College, he worked briefly at the York News-Times ad department before transitioning to being a salesman for Nebraska Central Equipment in Grand Island. That worked out well as he purchased the business after about two years. Nebraska Central Equipment is a distributor for Blue Bird buses.

“I’m kind of a car collector,” said Cox. “Central Nebraska Auto Sales started as a way for me to buy and sell cars for myself. I already had a dealer license for the bus business but the business has kind of exploded. We are now to the point where we are selling about 25 vehicles a month.”

Cox is usually in the York office in the morning and later in the afternoon and transitions to his Grand Island business in between . He has hired a salesman, Stuart Scholz, who handles most of the business during the day for Central Nebraska Auto Sales.

Vehicles are located in two different locations in York at the moment. Vehicles are located on South Lincoln Avenue next to Todd Anderson’s insurance office as Cox presently rents a room in the back of Anderson’s office that serves as the sales office. The other location is the northwest corner of 8th and Lincoln Avenue. Cox said they hope to offer some automotive services in this location after some modifications to the building.

“We will also serve as a broker for someone who is hunting for a particular car or truck model,” said Cox. “We’ll conduct a nationwide search for the customer and make sure it gets to York safely. I believe we have three coming in this week that we’ve found for customers.”

Cox and his wife also own several rental properties in town. “Kayliana does a lot of the behind the scenes work for our businesses,” said Cox. “She also does some part-time work for the Pretty Little Distractions Boutique located in downtown York.”

The Cox couple recently built a new home in McCool Junction where they live with their two daughters, Sutton who is three years-old and Carter who checks in at nine months.

I’m not sure what classes Cox took at York College, but if he had one in business entrepreneurship, I’ll bet he aced it.

YCDC membership banquet set

Members of the York County Development Corporation are invited to attend the organization’s annual membership banquet. It will be held at the York Country Club, 1016 W Elm St, York on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The event with start with a 5:30 p.m. Social followed by the dinner and program at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel. The program will be followed by the presentation of the Impact Awards.

Cost for the event is $26 and RSVPs are required by March 4, 2022. You can contact by email to dheskett@yorkdevco.com or call 402.362.3333 or go to

Do you feel lucky?

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the York Public Schools Foundation’s Luck of the Draw event is coming back. The Luck of the Draw is a reverse drawing in which the person whose ticket is drawn last will win a $5,000 prize. Unless the last five people still holding a ticket agree to split the prize before the final five tickets are drawn.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 1 at the Cornerstone Bank Ag Event Center located at the York County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first ticket will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres served from Chance’s “R” and a cash bar will be available.

Former York High teachers Chris Holder and Greg Adams will be the emcees for the evening. The proceeds will be used to support YPS schools and this year the Foundation will also be starting a capital campaign for the construction of a separate animal lab building by the high school.

Tickets are $50 each and are being sold at the York Schools District office and North Printing & Office Supply. In addition, tickets are also available from the YPS Foundation board members who include Julie Adams, Derek Dauel, Pat Hotovy, Gayla Knight, Amie Kopcho, Tony North, Sally Ruben, Barb Skaden, Audrey Sautter, Lori Suddarth and Jean Vincent.

So, buy your ticket soon so you don’t get left out. This might be the year when you find out you’re the luckiest person in York on April 1.

What the heck?

So, this retirement thing might be a little more exhausting than what I thought. Now I didn’t officially count myself as retired until the end of the business day yesterday on Monday but I took five days of vacation to end the month as kind of a practice run.

The only day I stayed home all day was on Sunday (after church). Excursions this past week included the YCC pitch tournament, picking up auction items, a trip to watch the Sjuts twins play basketball for Humphrey/LHF up in Madison, a trip to Grand Island for a little retirement gig with fellow Eakes people, a trip to Beatrice to watch the York Dukes boys basketball team, Lincoln to see our granddaughter and a couple of other places along the way.

I’m not sure I can keep this up. But I’m sure as heck going to try. The best thing is there’s always time for a nap.