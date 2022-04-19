Business Beat -- Cornerstone Bank to celebrate 140 years

On April 22, Cornerstone Bank will celebrate its 140th anniversary. An open house is set for this Friday, April 22.

Cornerstone Bank was chartered in 1882 and operated with $50,000 in assets. Surviving the pioneer days, Great Depression and a bank robbery in 1933 the bank has grown and prospered over the past 140 years.

Today, Cornerstone Bank is a leading financial services provider offering deposit products, loan products, trust services, farm management services and investment and insurance products. Cornerstone Bank serves central Nebraska with 46 locations in 37 communities and has assets over $2 billion.

“Cornerstone Bank is and always will be a hometown bank,” said Zac Holoch, President and CEO of Cornerstone. “We’re family owned and staffed by local people - your friends, your neighbors and your peers. Our focus will always revolve around what is best for the communities and customers we serve.”

“I would like to thank everyone who made our 140 years possible including our Board of Directors for their leadership, our employees for their hard work and dedication and of course, our customers,” said Kelly Holthus, Chairman of Cornerstone Bank. “We realize you have a choice in banks and we thank you for choosing Cornerstone.”

The staff of Cornerstone Bank invites everyone to stop by their open house this Friday, April 22nd to celebrate their 140th anniversary. Refreshments and giveaways will be available, as well as a chance to win a $1,400 cash grand prize.

York real estate firm honored

The Nebraska REALTORS Association recently held its annual Convention & Exhibition April 4th – 6th at the Embassy Suites & Conference Center in LaVista, Nebraska. While at convention, all seven of the York Coldwell Banker-NHS agents were recognized and presented with the “Mark of Excellence” Award, according to Cindi Nickel, managing broker of the locally owned office.

REALTORS Kelly Kiser-Mostrom, Alison North, Amanda Sheffield, Michelle Christiansen, Gail Chapman and Glen Coffey along with Cindi Nickel were recognized.

The “Mark of Excellence,” acknowledges REALTORS for promoting professionalism in the industry. Members are recognized for their participation at the local, state and national levels of the REALTOR organization, for activities in NAR’s Institutes, Societies and Councils, for Designations earned for educational activities and for political, community and community service involvement.

The York office of Coldwell Banker-NHS is locally owned and is part of a worldwide brand with a rich legacy of more than 100 years in the real estate industry. Focusing on core values & ethical standards.

The York office is located at the corner of 5th Street and Grant Avenue.

Cornerstone Bank counterfeit money training

Can you tell if a bill is counterfeit? When you and your associates learn how to spot a fake bill, it can help reduce the chance of your business suffering a loss.

Cornerstone Bank invites area business people to sign up for a free, hands-on Counterfeit Money Training on Wednesday, April 27 at the Holthus Convention Center in York, Nebraska.

For your convenience, the bank will be offering two sessions. Session A at 4:30 p.m. and Session B at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, email Kim Mortensen at kmortensen@cornerstoneconnect.com or call (402) 875-2726.

What the Heck:

Good thing the ladies down at UNL are keeping the Husker sports world going this year. From the volleyball team to the basketball team to the bowling team and now lately, the softball team, the ladies have definitely been showing the men on how it should be done.

But that’s just how it works sometimes. From having participated in sports my entire life in one form or another I know that sometimes it just comes easy. I remember times in slow pitch softball where we went out and scored 20 runs in a couple of innings against teams where we maybe shouldn’t have had a chance.

And I remember times when we had it done to us. I just know that when it is going good, sit back and enjoy it. Because it can go the other way in a hurry.

I just hope that the Husker men catch up soon.