Business Beat -- Cornerstone Bank opens new branch at YES

The newest “branch” of Cornerstone Bank opened its doors for the first time Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the York Elementary School. Business will be limited to savings deposits for York Elementary School students. It is a joint effort between Cornerstone Bank and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education.

The “student branch” is located at YES, and the grand opening was the culmination of a six-month planning process involving York Elementary School faculty, Cornerstone Bank, The Nebraska Council on Economic Education, and the State Center for Economic Education. The branch is modeled after highly successful bank-in-the-school projects at seven other elementary schools in Lincoln and Omaha.

The student branch is designed to: introduce the economic concept of savings early and reinforce this idea throughout the elementary curriculum; demonstrate that saving should be part of a student’s personal finance plan for his or her future. provide the opportunity to discover careers in banking and finance. increase parental involvement through savings and banking activity.

The student branch will be open once a week for savings deposits only. It will be staffed by York Elementary student tellers, as well as Cornerstone Bank employees. Incentives will be provided as the students reach various savings goals. All students must obtain parental permission to participate. Each year, new students will have the opportunity to be part of the new teller group. The branch will be closed over the summer months and reopen again during the school year.

The students will maintain their accounts for the duration of their time at the school. Upon graduation from the elementary school, student savings members will be able to open their own savings accounts or withdraw the money.

For more information about the saving project, contact Kim Mortensen or Tara Prince at Cornerstone Bank, or Jennifer Davidson with the Nebraska Council on Economic Education.

I was part of the event as a member of the York Chamber Ambassadors and it’s been a long time since I’ve been in a room with 600+ elementary school students. I was impressed with the control that the teachers and YES Principal Kris Friesen exercised at the event. And the noise level those students could exhibit when encouraged to do so.

At the end of the event, six students were chosen to enter the cash tent and grab some cash and gifts as they whirled about. I can’t remember who the little dude from the kindergarten class was, but I got excited just by watching how excited he got, first when his name was announced and second when he emerged from the tent clutching his wins. It’s great to be young and hold such a wide-eyed enthusiasm for life.

Supply Chain Struggles and Solution event scheduled

Join the York Chamber and York County Development Corporation on Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center for a time of conversation and education on Supply Chain Struggles and Solutions.

Two speakers have been invited to discuss the struggles companies have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help us in the future. Also, A panel discussion will be held to hear from members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future.

Members are invited to bring their lunch at 12 pm for a time to chat and connect with other members. Cost: FREE to members; $25 to non-members. RSVP to sarahd@yorkchamber.org by October 21.

Jack Vincent remembered

There’s not a whole lot I can add here that hasn’t already been written about Jack Vincent. Jack passed away this past week and his funeral service was held this past Saturday.

Jack was always quick to pass along tips to me about new businesses he noticed or something that he thought would be a good fit for this column.

Jack turned up just about everywhere over the years in his volunteer efforts. I’d go into the York Medical Clinic and Jack would be there welcoming visitors to the hospital, I’d see him at York Duke games where he was the Voice of the Dukes, Chamber Ambassador visits or mowing his lawn at the corner of 6th Street and Blackburn Avenue.

I’m sure he’ll keep busy up there in heaven. Rest in peace Jack.

What the heck?

I’m thinking it’s got to be a little tough to be a candidate for elected office this month here in York. The candidate signs kind of get lost among all the roofing signs in the yards.

As an example, someone new to town might not know if Pat Hotovy is running for the legislature or in line to put a new roof on that particular home. One thing about yard signs, they don’t annoy me anywhere close to the TV ads that have started to run on a regular basis.