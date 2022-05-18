Business Beat -- Cornerstone Bank announces promotions

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank has announced the promotions of the following officers of the bank, at their recent meeting:

Diane Chrisman was named Assistant Vice President and Vault Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. Chrisman is responsible for allocating all cash to Cornerstone Bank Tellers at all 46 locations, as well as the preparation of currency and silver for the armored car service. Chrisman has worked at Cornerstone Bank since 1995. She and her husband, Kent, have three grown children and live in rural York.

Enio Gomez was named Assistant Vice President and Systems Engineer for Cornerstone. Gomez has been with Cornerstone Bank since 2006, with his entire career spent in the Information Technology area. Gomez is a go-to person for end-user’s support for both Cornerstone employees and Correspondent Bank employees. He is also the lead engineer for the Citrix environment. He and his wife, Glenda, have two sons and reside in York.

Brenda Raile was named Assistant Vice President in Computer Operations for Cornerstone. Raile has been an employee of Cornerstone Bank since 1993, with most of her time spent in the Information Technology area. She offers assistance to various bank personnel and is also a contact person for many of the Bank’s Correspondent Bank customers. Raile and her husband, Ted, reside in York County and have two grown sons.

Brady Sikes was named Assistant Vice President and Information Systems Architect for Cornerstone Bank. Sikes started his career at Cornerstone Bank in 2010 as a night computer operator. In June of 2015, he was named Technology Support Specialist and became a full-time employee. A York native, Sikes is a graduate of York High School and York College. He and his wife, Hannah, have one child and reside in York.

Mindy Wolf was named Assistant Vice President and Farm Manager in the Trust Department at Cornerstone. Wolf started with the Trust Department in 2016 after having worked in the agricultural credit and insurance area from 2010-2016. Wolf is a graduate of Peru State College with a BS Degree in Business Administration. She and her husband, Craig, have three small children and live in Utica.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

Gerken promoted to Assistant Manager of Operations at Perennial

Perennial Public Power District announced that Steve Gerken has been promoted to Assistant Manager of Operations. Upon the retirement of Randy Martin in June, Gerken will be promoted to Manager of Operations.

As Manager of Operations, he will be responsible for the substations, power lines, new or change service inquiries, vehicles, and outages. Additionally, line technicians, the safety coordinator, and the general foreman report to the Manager of Operations.

Gerken began employment with Perennial as an Apprentice Line Technician in December of 2005. In the sixteen years, Gerken has been employed at Perennial; he has advanced from Apprentice Line Technician to a Journeyman Line Technician. Then to a Lead Line Technician, in 2016 he was promoted to Operations Coordinator and now promoted to his current position of Assistant Manager of Operations.

He resides in McCool Junction with his wife Susan along with their four children, Madison, Payton, Braxton, and Dawson. Gerken is involved with the McCool Junction community by serving as the Vice President of the McCool Junction School Board. After work, he spends his time camping, fishing, and watching his children’s activities.

Gruber promoted to Operations Coordinator

Luke Gruber has been promoted to Operations Coordinator by Perennial Public Power District.

Gruber began working for the District on December 5, 2015 as an apprentice lineman. With this promotion, Gruber will be responsible for planning and organizing all district Operations Department activities associated with providing for the constructions and maintenance of distribution, transmission along with substation facilities. He will also be responsible for safety activities in the District.

Gruber and his fiancé, Allison Brooke, live in York, Nebraska. In his free time, he enjoys long range shooting and jeeping.

What the heck?

We now know what the people back in the 1930’s got to experience with last Thursday’s dust and windstorm that blew through. We experienced it up in Hartington where we were at our grandson’s district track meet but it sounds about the same as what hit here in York.

There were three events left when the announcement came that everyone had to leave the stadium immediately. We made it over to our son-in-law’s parents’ home just in time to video the rolling dust clouds that were rapidly advancing.

And then everything went to dark, dark and darker. I can only imagine what the people back in the 30’s experienced as back then those dust storms would last and last. At least this one blew through and an hour later we were back at the track to finish the meet.

The kids lost five big cedar trees in their yard and everywhere there were trees down and shingles gone. One parent had their neighbor’s trampoline wrapped around a tree and multiple things were missing from yards.

Just goes to show, Mother Nature is still in charge and all we can do is hang on.