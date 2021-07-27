Business Beat -- Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officers in York, at their recent meeting:
Amy Meyer was named York North and Walmart Branch Manager. Meyer started with Cornerstone Bank in 2004 as a part time teller and then promoted to Head Teller/Teller Supervisor at York North branch and managed the York Walmart Branch. She and her husband, Richard, reside in York and have two grown children and three grandchildren.
Shelby Winn was named York South Manager. Winn started with Cornerstone in 2015 as the Head Teller/Teller Supervisor at the York South branch. Shelby has a BA degree in Public Health from Concordia University. She had her husband, Damon, and their two children live in York.
Brian Tonniges was named Property Manager for the Trust Department. Tonniges is a native of the Polk Area, attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, received his Bachelor’s Degree from Kearney State College, his Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and his Educational Specialist’s Degree from Wayne State College.
He retired from his position as Superintendent of Schools at High Plains Community Schools (Hordville, Polk & Clarks) after serving many years in the education field in other communities near York, including serving as Principal of York Middle School for nine years. He and his wife, Kim reside in York and have two grown children.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Business resource luncheon scheduled
Do you or your business want to learn more about OSHA compliance, employee benefits, human resource solutions and updates on payroll issues? Then you’ll want to sign up for a Business Resource Luncheon that will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The location will be the Chances “R” Restaurant’s Shir-Ra Room.
The luncheon is designed for the decision makes within your business and RSVP’s are required by August 4. You can RSVP to info@yorkchamber.org or call the chamber office at 402-363-5531.
The meeting included a catered lunch compliments of the Cornerstone Insurance Group. The Luncheon is brought to you by the Cornerstone Insurance Group, the York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Group.
Krueger, PA-C, is lead practitioner at York Quick Clinic
Leroy Krueger, PA-C says the focus of the York Quick Clinic is on patient wellness, and the delivery of customized care. He is a Davenport, Nebraska native and is excited to be bringing urgent care services to the 80/81 corridor.
Krueger has been involved in the medical field for 35+ years, starting as a Registered Nurse and then obtaining his PA licensure.. He has worked in an urgent care setting, family practice setting, and in an emergency department setting during his years of service.
According to Jim Ulrich, York General CEO/York Quick Clinic President, “It is great that Leroy has joined the staff at York Quick Clinic as the primary medical provider. His experience in the urgent car setting plus his local ties to Nebraska make him a perfect fit. I want to welcome him aboard.”
What the Heck:
Hey it’s summer time and once again one of my pet peeves has surfaced again. It’s all the Garage Sale signs that abound that don’t get taken down after the event. Driving around on Monday I could have gone to three different garage sales other than the fact they were held this past Friday/Saturday.
If you have enough gumption to go out and have a sale and put up signs, you ought to have enough gumption to go back out and take down your signs.
Okay, rant over. Have a great week.