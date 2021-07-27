Business Beat -- Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

Business resource luncheon scheduled

Do you or your business want to learn more about OSHA compliance, employee benefits, human resource solutions and updates on payroll issues? Then you’ll want to sign up for a Business Resource Luncheon that will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The location will be the Chances “R” Restaurant’s Shir-Ra Room.

The luncheon is designed for the decision makes within your business and RSVP’s are required by August 4. You can RSVP to info@yorkchamber.org or call the chamber office at 402-363-5531.

The meeting included a catered lunch compliments of the Cornerstone Insurance Group. The Luncheon is brought to you by the Cornerstone Insurance Group, the York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Group.

Krueger, PA-C, is lead practitioner at York Quick Clinic

Leroy Krueger, PA-C says the focus of the York Quick Clinic is on patient wellness, and the delivery of customized care. He is a Davenport, Nebraska native and is excited to be bringing urgent care services to the 80/81 corridor.