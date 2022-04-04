Business Beat -- Childers joins York General team

Bethany Childers has joined York General as the Vice President of Human Resources and Development effective February 2022. Prior to joining the York General team, Childers worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Human Resources at State of Iowa/Department of Administrative Services. She has previous experience of over 22 years in health care human resources, working at Methodist Fremont Health (Fremont, NE), and Banner Health (Ogallala, NE).

Childers has a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership and HR and has several advanced Human Resources credentials including SHRM-SCP (Society of Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional), Certified Professional Human Resources through the HR Certification Institute, and is “Just Culture Certified”, (a course focusing on human factors, systems design, and performance management.)

Childers stated, “I’m so fortunate to have joined an organization where the mission and values match my own. For my husband Layne and I, moving back to our home state was important to us and York is located between our two daughters, who live in Lincoln and Aurora. The added benefit is it lands us only 20 minutes from our four grandchildren.”

Childers continued, “The staff here at York General are so committed to the communities they serve. They are the kindest individuals who go out of their way to deliver the best care while making a difference to our patients and residents as individuals. I’m honored to join a team so compassionate and committed to excellence.”

CEO Jim Ulrich concluded, “Bethany brings a tremendous amount of experience to this position as well as a passion for Human Resources, Healthcare, and definitely working with people. She has a great vision of what the Human Resources Department can be and how they can serve all members of our team in an excellent fashion. We are excited that Bethany has joined York General.”

Perennial Public Power District saluting lineworkers

Every year one day is set aside in Nebraska to honor and recognize electric utility lineworkers. Utility lineworkers are a unique group of individuals that support our power grid, and do so in all weather conditions, and at all hours of the day and night.

Monday, April 11 has been set aside as Nebraska Lineworkers Appreciation Day, followed by a National Lineworkers Appreciation Day on April 18.

“We are blessed to have dedicated lineworkers here at Perennial that go above and beyond their essential duty”, said Matthew Moffitt, Perennial’s general manager.

“Our crews are some of the first people to respond to natural disasters and other events that have damaged a power line or power line structure,” he added. “It is common for residents and businesses to see crews from Perennial Public Power District arrive on the scene of an outage, whether the outage is because of equipment malfunction, a downed power line, restoring power following a traffic accident or after a storm, no matter what time of day.”

“Too often, people take electricity for granted and do not think about what it takes to keep power flowing, and often give it little thought until the power goes out. Nor do they realize the danger of the job and work that goes on behind the scenes to get power back on during sub-zero temperatures or on sweltering hot days in the middle of summer.”

You can help spread the word and appreciation for lineworkers by showing your appreciation by going to Perennial’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PerennialPublicPowerDistrict) and leave a post recognizing the lineworkers for the amazing job they do to make sure customers have electricity every day.

Flavors of York

The York Chamber’s 2021/22 Leadership York class will host Flavors of York County at York’s Holthus Convention Center this Thursday, April 7. The class has done a great job putting this event together according to Chamber exec Madonna Mogul.

Mogul said the last Flavors event was held in April of 2019 and the class is looking forward to having a strong turnout. Advance tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here at the Chamber office or on the chamber’s website (https://yorkchamber.org/on-line-payment/). Tickets the day of the event are $20.

What the heck?

Two weeks in. Officially I’ve been retired now for about a month but I don’t count the first couple of weeks or so as we were wandering around the eastern part of the country. I’m not sure I’ve found my regular routine yet but I do know that it seems I have to get out of the house at least once a day. That’s what Linda has been telling other people.

Today (Tuesday) we’re going to head to Hartington to watch our grandson Alex at a track meet. Before, it was hard to do that in the middle of the week. Now, it’s wake up and take off. That seems to be the biggest thing I’m looking forward to. The idea that every day is a Saturday.

I did deposit my last official paycheck Monday morning. That’s the scary part.