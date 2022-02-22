Business Beat -- Chamber Check Card program launches

It took a while but the York Chamber of Commerce has announced a change to its enormously popular Chamber Check program. Where before paper checks were issued, the Chamber is rolling out a new Chamber Check Card program.

Since the Chamber has experienced many successful years of the Chamber Check program, the board and staff believe the card will only ensure success for many years to come as cards become more popular with the consumers.

“All of us at the Chamber understand this will be a process to get everyone on board, trained and ready to take cards,” said Madonna Mogul, Chamber exec. “So don’t worry as we know this isn’t something that will just happen overnight. Chamber staff will assist our members and the public every step of the way to make sure everyone is comfortable with the new card program.”

Mogul said the cards will be much easier to market to consumers and business because they will be very similar to a gift card which are used extensively. The Chamber will load the card with a specified amount ($10 minimum) and it will be ready to use. When a consumer redeems the card, the business will then swipe the card just like a credit card.

“Some issues surrounding the paper checks was making change when consumers used a large check for a small purchase,” said Mogul. “Not any longer. When the card is swiped, each purchase amount will be reduced from the total amount on the card until the amount remaining on the card is zero.”

The check card program will also allow the Chamber to see the location and amount each time a card is used which will allow for accurate reporting.

As far as the paper checks that are still out there and unused, the Chamber will allow a period of time for consumers to use the paper checks and then they eventually will be phased out. So you might want to start rummaging through your drawers at home and find those paper chamber checks that have been laying around. The new check cards will be good for ten years after the sale.

Tabitha offers variety of support groups in March

Have you lost someone close to you recently? Are you having trouble dealing with the feelings and grief that comes with that? Are you looking for help to help you get through this time?

Tabitha offers a variety of support groups throughout York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Fillmore, Saline and surrounding counties.

Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers multiple support groups online:

Grieving Gracefully Book Club discusses faith-based books. The support group will be discussing C. S. Lewis’ “A Grief Observed” every second and fourth Thursday, March 10 and 24, from 12-1 p.m.

Hope Book Club delves into inspirational books that exemplify others growing through grief. This club will be reading “Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss, and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief” by Joanne Cacciatore. The meeting time this month is to be determined.

Growing through Grief is a six-week educational support group that provides basic skills for coping with loss. It also gives members an opportunity to learn from each other. Growing through Grief can be done in person or online, depending on interest. A new session, which will be held Tuesdays at 1p.m. online, begins March 22.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, please contact a bereavement coordinator. Register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402.486.8506. Participation is free.

What the heck?

I’m never leaving home without baling wire again. Ever since I’ve started driving I usually have had some tools in the trunk along with about 12-15 feet of baling wire. Baling wire is kind of like duct tape. It fixes a lot of things.

In the old days, every once in a while, the muffler or tail pipe would fall off and you could wire it back in place until you got home or someplace to get it fixed. There were other uses also that would arise, sometimes with other people’s vehicles.

Ever since we got one of our current vehicles, a Ford Edge, I’ve neglected to carry some. This vehicle doesn’t really have a trunk, per se. There are a few compartments in the back, but no trunk.

Well, this past Sunday we had run into Lincoln to deliver an early birthday present to granddaughter Brooklyn who is a student at UNL. We ran a couple of errands and then headed back to York on Highway 34.

About halfway to Seward, all of a sudden there was a loud rattling coming from underneath the Edge. After pulling over in somebody’s driveway we found that the large plastic shield underneath the engine had come loose at the back and was dragging on the highway.

There was a shallow ditch along the person’s driveway (there was nobody home) so I pulled up on his lawn a little to give me a little space to get underneath to see what was what. The back of that shield needed to be tied up somehow on each corner. Dug around and came up with a short elastic tie down that was in the car for some reason. The second thing ended up being a washcloth that got torn into several pieces to make one longer piece.

Seems there are plastic screws that hold up the shield but over the course of several years of oil changes as the shield needs to be removed for those, the screws get worn and for whatever reason they chose that time to give out.

Baling wire would have fixed the problem in a couple of minutes. I’m never leaving home without it again.