Business Beat -- By the numbers

We’ve all watched the news lately or maybe we’ve experienced a situation where one just can’t find a particular item or maybe it’s a two month wait to get something where before it was a two-week wait. I got an informational piece at work Monday morning which was titled The Supply Chain Disaster. It contained some facts that are very sobering.
Shipping rates have skyrocketed. Shipping container rates from China to Los Angeles pre-pandemic were $1900. Now the rates range from $16,000 to $20,000. From China to New York pre-pandemic were $3,100. Now it will cost $20,000 to $24,000.
It’s hard to even get a container ship unloaded. During the third quarter, approximately 40 ocean container ships were anchored off LA and Long Beach on any given day. Before the pandemic, a single ship at anchor was rare. This is partly due to the shortage of workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there were 10.9 million job openings in the United States on the last day of July 2021.
Nearly half of U.S. small business owners reported they had job openings they couldn’t fill, the most on record. Don’t let anyone tell you they just can’t find a job.
Here in America, there has been a 43% increase in cost to ship products by road and rail in North America from July 2020 to July 2021.
The cost of cotton increased by 50% from early September 2020 to early September 2021.
Order your online gifts for Christmas early. FedEx will institute a $1.50 surcharge on packages shipped through it Ground Economy deliveries during the peak holiday season. The charge jumps to $3 per piece from November 28 to December 12 before going back to $1.50 from December 13 through January 10. Better yet, do most of your shopping at local businesses in the area.
Having trouble getting that new appliance you wanted? There are 4.5 million people who live in Xiamen, a city in China known for its production of electronic components that went into lockdown due to a COVID outbreak. Lockdowns hinder factories’ ability to function.
That’s not all that was included in this information that I received but the parts that I didn’t include here don’t sound any better. Hopefully by sometime next year things will start to settle and I won’t be scared to read this stuff anymore.
Ostmeyer completes Bank Compliance School
Todd Ostmeyer, Compliance Analyst at Cornerstone Bank in York, recently completed the 2021 Bank Compliance School. This School was held Sept. 13-17, in Manhattan, Kan. The Bank Compliance School is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Association and is endorsed by the West Virginia and Wyoming Bankers Associations.
The School is designed to provide compliance and audit personnel with information regarding all federal regulations covered in an on-site Compliance Examination by Federal Regulatory Agencies. Bankers attending the school were also provided with thorough reference materials and techniques to assist their bank in complying with extensive federal and state regulations.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Sip & Stroll approaching fast
Now that Yorkfest is completed the chamber staff is now moving on to the next big thing on the Chamber calendar which is the Sip & Stroll which will take place on Thursday evening, Oct. 7. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office.
What the heck?
I had somebody give me a very good tip the other day. I like to read and over the years I’ve gathered quite a large library at our house. I go to thrift stores in Seward and Central City when there for work and will buy a paperback or book to read over the lunch hour.
The tip was to write the date inside the cover of the book when you read it because at some point of time, you’re really not going to remember how long it’s been since you read it and odds are you won’t remember the gist of the story.
The date gives one some kind of reference of how long it’s been. I know I’ve been going to the basement and pulling some of those books out again and have been enjoying reading them again.
I’m sure that the time in between reads will get shorter and shorter and shorter.