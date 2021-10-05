Business Beat -- Brandt Carpet & Tile to open this week

It’s opening this week. Tyler Brandt has announced that the new Brandt Carpet & Tile store will be opening this week at 710 N. Lincoln Avenue in York. This is the former location of the Eakes Office Solutions retail outlet which has been closed now for over two years.
The opening comes just in time to coincide with the York Chamber’s Sip & Stroll event which will happen this Thursday, Oct. 7. This will be the second location for Brandt’s joining a long-time fixture of the Friend business community.
Brandt said that the opening would have come sooner except for some building issues that they ran into along with problems encountered due to the COVID pandemic. “COVID hasn’t exactly helped anyone out,” said Brandt. “But we hope that what we have done here will have someone coming through our door to say…Wow, we never expected this.”
The history of Brandt Carpet & Tile goes back to the late 1960s when Brandt’s father Roger was a coach and teacher at Friend High School. The elder Brandt did some flooring work on the side to supplement the family income. He would teach and coach at the school and then do the flooring in the evenings and the weekends.
The flooring business finally grew to the point where his wife told him to pick a path. He chose the flooring business operating out of a garage at his home until he finally opened a storefront in Friend in 1975.
“I grew up going with Dad on jobs working with him all the way through high school,” said Brandt. “I helped some during the college years and was in my final semester doing student teaching at Milford. I was offered a full-time teaching job at the school and it was then when I had to make a decision. I guess I always had a gut feeling that going back and joining the family business is what would make me the happiest.”
Brandt says that he has never regretted making that decision and he slowly took over the business as his father slowed down. “Dad may be officially retired but I still consider him my partner,” said Brandt. “I draw on his experience to this day and he is very well respected in the flooring community.”
Brandt’s decision to branch into the York community didn’t happen on a whim. He had studied the York business community demographics over the years and finally decided the moment was right to expand into York.
“We were already doing quite a few jobs here in York,” said Brandt. “York is a great community and we want to be a part of York and the surrounding area. There’s no doubt that we can bring value to the community and we want to be here to serve the area.”
When I talked to Brandt last week, the finishing touches were still being made to the Lincoln Avenue location and the size of the York building gives him the chance to display many of the offerings the store has. There are close to 50 different floor coverings that have been installed in the York store that customers will be able to see and walk on.
The store will feature a wide, wide array of offerings from carpet to vinyl to hardwoods to laminate to tile all the way to rubber sports flooring. “We will have one of the nicest showrooms around,” said Brandt.
Brandt himself will be at the York store most of the time along with a couple of sales associates. He says they are still looking to fill a position here in York.
Hours for the store will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception that the store will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We want to give clients a great flooring experience,” said Brandt. “That’s all the way from the selection of their flooring to the installation. The York store will be a big part of that.”
Sip & Stroll ticket deadline
Now that Yorkfest is completed the chamber staff is moving on to the next big thing on the Chamber calendar which is the Sip & Stroll which will take place this Thursday evening, Oct. 7. Early sale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office up to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets purchased on the Thursday; the day of the event will be $20.
It’s a small world after all
If you ever have been to Disneyland or Disneyworld and have gone on the It’s A Small World ride, you can’t get that song out of your head for about a week.
But the fact remains, it is a small world. Got a reminder last week when me and the boys took our annual fall golf trip to Manhattan and Mayetta, Kan.
We usually stay one night at the Holiday Inn near the K-State campus and then walk down to Aggieville to eat at the So Long Saloon. Last Wednesday we did just that and then strolled on to find something else to do.
We ended up at a place called Kites, a typical college bar where it was karaoke night and we were for sure the oldest bunch in the place. There was another group that had that honor until we walked in the door.
They invited us to sit with them and the young lady (Kelsey) that issued the invitation turned out to be originally from Ulysses, Kan. She knew Gus and Jeani Gustafson, former Ulysses and York residents and grew up with their kids.
Gus was always a part of our golf group and Gus and Jeani, who now live in Green Valley, Ariz. just happened to be coming through York this past weekend to visit and golf.
It always amazes me that wherever you go, you can always meet someone that has a connection to us or to York. After all, it is a very small world.