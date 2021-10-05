Business Beat -- Brandt Carpet & Tile to open this week

“I grew up going with Dad on jobs working with him all the way through high school,” said Brandt. “I helped some during the college years and was in my final semester doing student teaching at Milford. I was offered a full-time teaching job at the school and it was then when I had to make a decision. I guess I always had a gut feeling that going back and joining the family business is what would make me the happiest.”

Brandt says that he has never regretted making that decision and he slowly took over the business as his father slowed down. “Dad may be officially retired but I still consider him my partner,” said Brandt. “I draw on his experience to this day and he is very well respected in the flooring community.”

Brandt’s decision to branch into the York community didn’t happen on a whim. He had studied the York business community demographics over the years and finally decided the moment was right to expand into York.

“We were already doing quite a few jobs here in York,” said Brandt. “York is a great community and we want to be a part of York and the surrounding area. There’s no doubt that we can bring value to the community and we want to be here to serve the area.”