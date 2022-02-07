Business Beat -- Book signing this Saturday at York Country Club

One of those is retired science teacher Char Church who said, “I sensed this presence…it was right by me…it was like it was like it was pressed up against me and I will tell you at one point it felt like it had moved through me.”

He has also spoken to former students from the high school who know a lot of the stories that have happened over the years. The old high school building is gone now and the high school’s gym now occupies the footprint of the former building. But does the ghost remain? Do ghosts move away or are they permanent?

Newby and his camp are also in discussions to adapt the book into a feature film based on the story. The screenplay is being written by Bob Engels, who was a writer on the Twin Peaks series. Present plans are to be filming this coming summer with much of the movie to be shot in the town of Palmyra.

Newby has been helped in his efforts the past couple of years by Rob Heiden who stills calls York home, even though he divides his times between here and Lincoln. He met Newby several years ago and has contributed by helping to get the book published. He will also be involved in the film production serving as an executive producer on the project.