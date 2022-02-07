Business Beat -- Book signing this Saturday at York Country Club

Is there really a ghost that haunts Palmyra High School, located southeast of Lincoln? Terrell Newby Sr. thinks so and he’s talked to former janitors and teachers at Palmyra High School who have experienced paranormal activities there. He’s taken those stories and fictionalized them into his first published novel, “Ghost at Palmyra High”.
Newby will be in York this Saturday, Feb. 12 for a book signing to promote the book. It will be held at 4 p.m. at the York Country Club. Newby will be on hand to sign copies of the book and discuss the story. Hors d’oeuvres will be served during the event.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. Newby, Sr. is the father of the former Husker running back of the same name. In fact, Newby is now a permanent Nebraska resident the past four years after moving from Southern California to live in Nebraska to help his son during his last year with the Huskers.
“Writing has always been an interest of mine,” said Newby. “And I was inspired by a colleague of mine from New York. The book is based on conversations I had with a former janitor at Palmyra High School who told me about various paranormal activities that he and other personnel at the high school had over the years.”
Newby did some additional research and verified the stories in conversations with several retired Palmyra school teachers.
One of those is retired science teacher Char Church who said, “I sensed this presence…it was right by me…it was like it was like it was pressed up against me and I will tell you at one point it felt like it had moved through me.”
He has also spoken to former students from the high school who know a lot of the stories that have happened over the years. The old high school building is gone now and the high school’s gym now occupies the footprint of the former building. But does the ghost remain? Do ghosts move away or are they permanent?
Newby and his camp are also in discussions to adapt the book into a feature film based on the story. The screenplay is being written by Bob Engels, who was a writer on the Twin Peaks series. Present plans are to be filming this coming summer with much of the movie to be shot in the town of Palmyra.
Newby has been helped in his efforts the past couple of years by Rob Heiden who stills calls York home, even though he divides his times between here and Lincoln. He met Newby several years ago and has contributed by helping to get the book published. He will also be involved in the film production serving as an executive producer on the project.
Heiden helped set up the book signing this weekend at the country club and will be involved with Newby’s projects going forward. He is the son of the late Bob and Jeannine Heiden.
Newby is a former television news journalist, alumni of Columbia College Chicago, and graduate of the Argosy University Psychology Department. He is a United States Army Airborne Veteran.
Cornerstone Bank honors 74 at recognition dinner
On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 Cornerstone Bank held its annual Employee Recognition Dinner at the York Country Club. Recognition gifts were presented to 74 honorees at that time.
Five-year honorees included Zach Richert, Arik Olson, Irene Sucha, Jackie Wolfe, Matt Mundorf, Andrea Quadhammer, Kathy Jensen, Trish Kubik, Riley Racicky, Sandy McMullin, Terri Bedlan, Justin Simmons, Mike Soneson, Mindy Morgan-Wolf, Ali Kerkman, Jordan Anderson, Tara Prince, Steve Ermer, Lanie Bunger, Nancy Mietzner, Stephanie Nichols, Joanne Fecht, Stephanie Harms, Taylor Morgan, Catryna Driewer and Miranda Dye.
Employees who were recognized for 10 years of service included Brady Sikes, Erica Clark, Kori Fanning, Tonia Konwinski, Rick Heiden, Ashley Hughes, Karen Gray, Leo Kringle, Kristin Miller, Lance Williams, Connie Pearson, Christopher Rempe, Nicole Svitak, Gary Rasmussen, Nickole Michalski and Ione Arnett.
Ben Royal, Janelle Medinger, Ron Salsman, Darren Sanchez, Diana Heiden, Julie Allison, Kathi Kapperman-Ekeler, Audrey Newton, Jeff Steckman, AJ Bergen, Troy Flynt, Enio Gomez, Ann Hurst and Jessica Keil were honored for 15 years.
Those recognized for 20 years included Marj Steever, Cindy Buhl, Troy Lindsley, Derek Ferguson, Karla Block, Sheila Griess, Carol Sheridan and Marsha Newcomer.
Kelly Sinsel, Pam Carlson, Wendy Carraher, Jeff Noble, Doug Young, and Jill Olson were recognized for 30 years.
Thirty-five year honoree was Chuck Harris for his service on the Board of Directors.
Tami Paysen and Valora Ideus were recognized for 40 years.
Fifty-year honoree was Kelly Holthus for his service on the Board of Directors.
Let’s Connect
The latest version of the York Chamber’s Let’s Connect service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 1 at the Holthus Convention Center.
Titled “Workforce the Next 10 Years and How to Thrive” the program will help answer such questions as “How do you retain and keep current employees happy?” and “What incentives will attract new employees?” The speaker will be Mike Henke. Lunch will be available for $10 person and an RSVP is requested.
RSVP to the York Chamber office by Feb. 16.
What the heck?
Two weeks and counting. That’s what’s left in my full-time working career. Everyone has been very nice and their first question is always… “So what are you going to do.” My answer is “Anything I want to.”
All retirees that I’ve talked to say that every day is a Saturday and Lord knows I enjoy my Saturdays. I’ll be good. I’ll have to be. Eakes filled my position.