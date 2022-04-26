Business Beat -- Bakery set to open in York in June

Jen Higgenbotham and Georgianna Metcalf are part of the same blended family, are best friends and now will be partners in a new bakery that is coming to York. The Wall Flour Bakery will be located in the Olde York Plaza at 1100 N. Lincoln Avenue, Suite E2 in York. The duo hopes to be up and running in mid-June in that location but are already taking orders now through their Facebook page and website.

The idea came about this past Valentine’s Day when a gentleman needed a red velvet cake for his Valentine. The place where Metcalf worked didn’t do red velvet so she contacted Higgenbotham about doing the baking and she would do the decorating. The cake was a hit and led to several other orders. The idea was then born to open their own bakery.

“I’ve been the baker in my family ever since I can remember,” said Higgenbotham. “Georgianna is so creative and does the decorating.”

The duo started looking for locations and everything just kind of fell into place and they plan to be open sometime in the middle of June.

“Word got out and things have kind of exploded,” said Metcalf. “We plan on doing cakes, cupcakes, cake pops in all kinds of flavors.”

They plan on being open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

You can contact them on their Facebook page or email at wallflourcake22@gmail.com. Watch for more down the road in this column when they open.

Havermann joins Edward Jones office in York

Mike Havermann is following in his father’s footsteps. It just took him a few years to get there. Havermann is an Ogallala, Nebraska native where his father spent over 30 years with the Edward Jones company. Havermann has joined the Edward Jones financial services office with Wally Byrne that is located at the corner of 5th Street and Grant Avenue in York.

Havermann graduated from Ogallala High School in 2008 and then went on to earn a Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska College of Business in 2012. He then went to work for Sandhills Global in Lincoln selling for their publications in several states.

In 2018 he married his wife, Lauren, and the couple had their first son, Brooks, in 2019. They welcomed their second son, Caden, a little over a month ago. It was the addition of a family that led him to consider changing careers.

“In my job with Sandhills, I was on the road a lot and I would come home and see all the changes in Brooks,” said Havermann. “I was missing my son growing up. We also wanted to get back to a smaller community.”

Havermann knew Byrne from the Nebraska golf community and of course he was very familiar with the Edward Jones company from his father. He started with the Jones company in June 2021 and officially joined the York office here on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

“I studied hard and passed all the exams,” said Havermann. “Whatever financial services that Edward Jones offers; I can do.”

Havermann is presently commuting from Lincoln but hopes to find housing in York in the near future.

Besides golf, Havermann enjoys all Cornhusker athletics and is like the rest of us, he’s ready for football to be good again. The Havermann family also enjoys traveling and family activities which with two boys, will get busier and busier as they get a little older.

“I’m excited to get out here,” said Havermann. “It’s all new but I’m loving it every day.”

What the Heck:

So, has anyone else noticed that it’s just been a little bit windy around here lately? I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it blow 50 mph from one direction on a day and then the very next day it turns around and blows 50 mph from the opposite direction.

It makes it tough. And when someone does something dumb and throws a lit cigarette out the window or Mother Nature blows a dead tree over into some power lines, it can get pretty dangerous.

We have a niece that lives in Cambridge and her family was forced to evacuate the other evening when a fire threatened the town. Monday morning, she said they were back at home but she admitted it had been a scary couple of days.

I’m just ready for it to be over. Could we dial it down to a measly 10 mph or so.?