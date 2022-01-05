Business Beat -- Baer's Furniture changing hands

“I’m excited about the opportunity to get back to York,” said Gulbrandson. “I’ve had great support from Pat and Lisa along with Lisa Hurley at YCDC and the folks at Cornerstone Bank. They all have helped a great deal in putting this together and providing guidance.”

Pat Eichinger will help with the transition on a daily basis through the end of January and then will be on call on an as-needed basis after that. “It will be good to have Pat a phone call away,” added Gulbrandson. “Customers won’t see a lot of changes as you don’t need to fix anything that isn’t broken.”

Gulbrandson will move his wife, Ashley, and their two daughters to York at the end of May. They presently live in Blair where daughter Liliah (8) is in second grade and Braelyn (6) is a first grader. They plan to build a new home here in York this spring.

The family likes to travel to see extended family in Arizona and Montana and enjoys all kinds of family activities. “I coach Liliah’s soccer team and hope to be able to do that here in York,” said Gulbrandson. He said the family is looking forward to becoming involved in many community activities when everyone gets to York.

