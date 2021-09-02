Business Beat -- Attorney joins York law firm

When Drew Graham and his wife Kelsey decided it was time to start a family, they knew that they wanted to move back to Central Nebraska to do so. At the time they were living in Cambodia where Graham was a legal consultant for a non-profit group.
The Holdrege native had attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln for his undergraduate studies finishing his degree in 2009 and it was also where he attended the UNL law school graduating in 2012. He spent the next six years in Grand Island working for Credit Management. It was then that the couple headed off to Cambodia.
Once the decision was made to return to Nebraska the couple settled in Nebraska City in June 2019 where Graham served as the city attorney. It was during a process of applying for the district judge position in York/Hamilton Counties that he met Kent Rauert of the Svehla Law Offices.
They ended up coming to an agreement for Graham to join the York firm. He presently is spending a couple of days at the York location while manning the firm’s Aurora office the rest of the time.
Graham will have a general law practice and he hopes to use his experience in municipal law. “We’ll take it day by day and see what comes in the door,” said Graham. “I am definitely looking forward to the opportunity and welcome the chance to share some of our overseas adventures.”
He and his wife will be moving into a home in Aurora shortly after bunking with her parents who had settled in Aurora after retirement. The couple has a two-year-old daughter Cosette and will be welcoming another daughter in October.
When not practicing law and chasing a busy two-year-old, Graham loves to travel and admits to being an avid NBA fan, especially the team that LeBron James happens to being playing for. He also took up running during the year of COVID and can be found putting on some miles each week.
Check out Living Water Rescue Mission’s new clothing barn
“It’s been a long wait and a lot of work,” said Larry Joslin of the Living Water Rescue Mission, “but we have opened our new Clothing Barn and we are having an Open House to celebrate what God has done.”
The Open House will be held this Saturday, Sept. 4 at the new clothing barn which is just east of the rescue mission located on South Lincoln Avenue.
You can just drop in anytime on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see this new addition. Enjoy a hotdog bash, browse the free clothing and take whatever you need. You can also just visit and see what God is doing at Living Water Rescue Mission for the local communities.
Volunteers are always needed said Joslin. For more information call Kathy at 402-362-0127.
“There are far too many to name them all here but we want to say thank you to all those wonderful people who made this project possible,” said Joslin.
Cy pushed it in
Katie North of North Printing & Office Supply scored a hole in one on York Country Club’s Hole #16 on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Witnesses to the hole-in-one were Lori Suddarth and Shannon Siebert.
“Got to witness my golfing partner Katie North score a hole-in-one on #16,” said Siebert. “Cy was definitely watching over that one!”
Katies husband Cy, a long time York businessman, passed away at the end of June.
Someone mentioned to me that this was Katie’s fifth hole-in-one. Which slightly upsets golfers like me who has been playing golf since the age of 12 or so and has not sniffed even one.
What the heck?
“We’ll all stick together in all kinds of weather for dear ole Nebraska U”. That line was getting tested after last Saturday’s game in Illinois. We’ll see if it stays strong going forward. I’ll being wearing my red this week.