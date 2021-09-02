Business Beat -- Attorney joins York law firm

When Drew Graham and his wife Kelsey decided it was time to start a family, they knew that they wanted to move back to Central Nebraska to do so. At the time they were living in Cambodia where Graham was a legal consultant for a non-profit group.

The Holdrege native had attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln for his undergraduate studies finishing his degree in 2009 and it was also where he attended the UNL law school graduating in 2012. He spent the next six years in Grand Island working for Credit Management. It was then that the couple headed off to Cambodia.

Once the decision was made to return to Nebraska the couple settled in Nebraska City in June 2019 where Graham served as the city attorney. It was during a process of applying for the district judge position in York/Hamilton Counties that he met Kent Rauert of the Svehla Law Offices.

They ended up coming to an agreement for Graham to join the York firm. He presently is spending a couple of days at the York location while manning the firm’s Aurora office the rest of the time.