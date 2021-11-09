Business Beat -- Attention all veterans

It’s back again this year as the 16th Street Car Wash will again provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Thursday, November 11 from 8:00 am-6:00 pm. Washes will be given rain or shine. The free washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces.
16th Street Car Wash, owned by Jon and Joan Strong, is proud to have been participating in the Grace for Vets program for several years.
“This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the free washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country, says Jon Strong. “Our employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”
Grace For Vets was founded by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania in 2004. Mountz vowed to find a way to honor veterans when he served and saw first-hand amputees and the seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, PA.
Several years after opening his first car wash, he started the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program. With the help of car washes across the country who participate, more and more military servicemen and women are recognized each year through this program.
Cornerstone Bank announces officer promotion
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer in York.
Amy Meyer was named Manager York Tellers. Meyer started with Cornerstone Bank in 2004. Since that time, she has served as a Part-Time Teller, Head Teller/Teller Supervisor at York North Branch and York North and Walmart Branch Manager.
She and her husband, Richard, reside in York and have two grown children and three grandchildren.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
VIBE@5 event scheduled
The latest York Chamber’s VIBE @ 5 will be hosted this Thursday Nov. 11, in McCool at Stone Creek Event Center. Stone Creek Event Center serves for private events and has also been booking entertainers for public events. Adults 21 and over are invited to come for Vibe @ 5, Thursday, Nov. 11 at Stone Creek Event Center in McCool!
“Believe in All Things” fundraiser coming soon
The Emmanuel-Faith School and Little Blessings Preschool “Believe in All Things” fundraiser has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
Tickets are $20 and available in the Emmanuel Church, Faith Church and school offices. Proceeds will be used on the school library and kindergarten at the school and classroom upgrades at Little Blessings.
Free babysitting will be provided at the York High School Aces. Contact the various offices to arrange for babysitting.
There will be a silent auction along with a live auction during the evening along with dinner.
What the heck?
This past weekend we spent the time in the Kansas City area, visiting my sister and her husband along with a visit to the Auschwitz Exhibit which has been at Kansas City’s Union Station since June of this year. With an high interest in history as a whole, this has been on my bucket list ever since I saw that it was going to be in this area.
It has been described as a groundbreaking exhibition that brings together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from over 20 institutions and museums around the world.
“Auschwitz, not long ago, not far away”, is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America. It is an unparalleled opportunity to confront the singular face of human evil—one that arose not long ago and not far away.
All I can say, the exhibit lives up to its billing. We entered the exhibit around 1 p.m. and when we came out, I asked Linda what time it was and she said 5 p.m. I could have sworn it was maybe an hour and a half at the most. It grabbed you and took you in.
You could move at your own pace with headphones and as mentioned there are many, many photos and artifacts that came from Auschwitz. I pretty much read everything and was stuck most by the short film clips from actual survivors of the camp. The worst kind of evil was on display in those photos and clips.
It was well worth the price of a ticket and generated quite a bit of conversation among the four of us the rest of the weekend. We finished off the weekend by watching the movie “The Diary of Anne Frank” which tied the whole weekend together. If you have the chance to see this exhibit, I highly recommend it.