Business Beat -- Attention all veterans

What the heck?

This past weekend we spent the time in the Kansas City area, visiting my sister and her husband along with a visit to the Auschwitz Exhibit which has been at Kansas City’s Union Station since June of this year. With an high interest in history as a whole, this has been on my bucket list ever since I saw that it was going to be in this area.

It has been described as a groundbreaking exhibition that brings together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from over 20 institutions and museums around the world.

“Auschwitz, not long ago, not far away”, is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America. It is an unparalleled opportunity to confront the singular face of human evil—one that arose not long ago and not far away.