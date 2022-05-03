Business Beat -- A+ Construction getting an A+ on new homes

Ten to 16 new homes a year. That’s how many new homes Kelly Bukaske says that A+ Construction, located in York, has averaged building in the past several years. The business, which Bukaske started back in 1998 has a permanent home also, located at 2730 Enterprise Avenue, York.

The building went up back in October, 2019 and features a 10,000 square foot shop along with offices, conference room and bedrooms where employees who live out of town can stay during the work week.

The year 2019 is also when Kelly’s son Tyler returned to town to join the business and is now a partner in the home building enterprise.

Tyler handles a lot of the estimating on jobs, works with designers and handles a lot of the customer relationships on each job. Tyler’s wife Megan and Kelly’s wife Kristi also handle a lot of the behind-the-scenes billing and invoicing for A+.

“We are still fine-tuning the building,” said Kelly. “The shop area helps us to manage our time and gives the employees a place to work when the weather is bad. We’ve been able to put together a lot of the home components there and then haul them out to the job site. It was a really good move for us.”

A+ has room for further expansion also if necessary down the road.

A+ employs five other employees besides Kelly and Tyler and they both agree that they have been an integral part of the success that A+ has enjoyed over the past years.

“We feel great employees are a very important part of a successful business,” said Tyler. “We certainly appreciate ours.”

Although they have built new homes all across Nebraska, most of their construction happens within a 60-mile radius of York. New customers many times come through references from home-owners whose homes A+ has built.

“We feel very fortunate that we’ve had enough work to keep busy,” said Kelly. “We meet with new customers and interview them and they interview us because we’re going to be working together for a year or so. That’s important to know that we are a good fit for each other.”

Sounds like a process that makes sure you’ll have an A+ experience.

Cornerstone names new director to board

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of a new director to the board at their recent meeting:

Kelly Sinsel, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Cashier, was elected to the Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank in York. Sinsel started with Cornerstone in 1991 in the Loan Review Department. In 2004, he moved to the Accounting Department as the Manager, a position he still holds today.

Sinsel is a native of Minden, Nebraska and a graduate of Hastings College with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is also a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. Kelly and his wife, Michelle, have two grown children and reside in York.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.

Open house

Red Couch Counseling located at 223 East 8th Street, York is set to host an open house at their new location. This group of professionals are looking forward to visiting with you about the services they offer. Stop in from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 to attend the open house.

What the heck?

Got a feeling that the Post Office finances got a whole lot better in this election year. We received four election mailings from three different candidates in Monday’s mail and that’s about been the norm on a daily basis for the past couple of weeks.

I really don’t know what a candidate can tell me in the 12th mailing that’s going to be a whole lot different from the previous 11 mailings they sent me before. And it really doesn’t matter because it’s gotten to the point where I really don’t pay much attention to them.

In previous election years TV has been inundated with political ads and this year is no different (Really tired of all the negativity on those also). It seems though that the people running the campaigns this year seem to think that I’m going to sit down and study all those mailings.

Basically, it’s just going to make my recycling container just a little bit fuller this week when Kopcho’s come to pick it up.