Business Beat -- 4th Street Boutique returns home

The 4th Street Boutique, owned by Heather Karber, has returned to its roots. The boutique which was named after the street where the Karbers live and was the original location of the business, has moved to 208 East 4th Street, York. It moved from 602 North Grant Avenue where it had been for the last year or so.

The new location has several advantages according to Karber. That includes more room to print T-shirts which is a big part of the business. Increased visibility and more room for parking were also reasons for making the move.

The east side of the building contains the boutique side with merchandise displays. You’ll find pretty much the same merchandise as before. The west side the building is the home to the t-shirt printing part of the business.

“T-shirts have always been my thing,” said Karber. “They were pretty much the origin of the business and this building gives us a lot more room.” In fact, when I dropped in this week Karber was in the middle of printing more than 500 t-shirts this week.

New signage for the outside of the building will be showing up sometime in the near future.

Hours for the boutique in the new location are as follows: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can reach the 4th Street Boutique by calling 402-710-2764.

Merklinger to retire from York Co. Aging Services office

Lori Byers, York Co. Aging Services manager, has announced that Jerri Merklinger, an 11-year veteran of the office will be retiring on June 30.

“With her retirement we are losing a major part of Aging Services,” said Byers. “She has provided so much service and assistance to so many individuals throughout the years. I have started the hiring process to fill her position and hope to get it filled soon. Until the new person is hired, please feel free to contact me with any question you have or assistance you need. I will be more than happy to assist you.”

“It's hard to believe that I have been at York County Aging for 11 years full time,” said Merklinger. “I did work part time before that doing the meals at the Senior Center. It is hard to say goodbye to all the people I have met over the years, they will all have a special place in my heart as I move on to the next adventure of retirement. I have decided to take my own advice and retire while I am still able to travel and do things instead of waiting for that magical number of 65 or 66 and so many months.

“I have plans for traveling and seeing family and friends,” she added. “I will also enjoy spending time with my 4-legged children at home.

"You have all taught me something along this journey and I hope that I have been able to help you, so your journey was not as hard. I am sure the person to take my place will be as helpful and caring as I am.”

“We want to invite you to join us for Jerri’s retirement on June 30 from 2-4 p.m. at our office located 1614 N Division Avenue,” said Byers.

Just a buck makes it happen

Firecracker Frenzy will take place again this year on July 3 as in previous years at the York County Fairgrounds. Plan on again seeing one of the better fireworks shows around. I always heard it from folks in other towns about how many people would travel to York on the 3rd to view the show. You can load up all the kids and enjoy the spectacular show from your vehicle. There are many different parking areas surrounding the fairgrounds and hopefully they will be packed full of families along with the grandstand. Chamber exec Madonna Mogul said they are looking for donations to help with the large expense it takes to put this show on. There are many ways to donate and one is through Venmo @yorknechamber.

The Frenzy Committee has also distributed donation boxes around town. While you are doing business in the area, you can make donations at these area locations: Captain Red Beards, Dollar Fresh, Ginny’s Hallmark, Western Edge, York Senior Center, Walgreen’s, Grand Central, Ace Hardware, Orscheln Farm & Home, Pump & Pantry /North and South, Runza North, Jensen Lumber, Sapp Bros., Arby’s, McDonalds, Petro, Good to Go Travel Center, Runza South, and Wendy’s. In addition to the change boxes, we are working with local retail locations to engage in a “round up at the register” campaign. As of this writing, Dollar Fresh, York Ace Hardware will round up and Grand Central Foods will have the coupons customers can use to make their donation.

As always the chamber is still looking for donations to help pay for the event. Contact the chamber at 402-362-5531 for more information.

What the Heck:

It’s so, so quiet around here this week. As noted in last week’s column, we had been in Ohio with the two “littles” grandkids for a week and then we had them here in York for a week. And then we had a house full for three or four days during the YCC Member Guest event. It’s so, so quiet around here this week.