Bus mechanic awarded YPS 2022 Unsung Hero title

YORK -- Every year, York Public Schools nominates an Unsung Hero for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making a difference in the school district. This year’s Unsung Hero Award went to Dan Wurst, a bus mechanic at YPS.

This award is presented each year during the all-staff meeting right before school starts.

Wurst has been working in the YPS Transportation Department for six years. Although his job is not glamorous, Wurst wakes up every morning with a humble heart and wears a smile on his face. He’s one of the reasons why the buses, vans and YPS vehicles continue to remain safe for passengers.

Wurst said, “I do regular maintenance, oil changes and I fix all of the lights on the buses. I’m here at 5:30 every morning before the drivers have to have them.”

Wurst’s favorite thing about his job is knowing that he makes a difference for the students and bus drivers at YPS.

“I appreciate the line of communication with the drivers,” said Wurst. “Like I tell them all the time, ‘I want to know, I don’t care if there’s a dash light out, I want to know if there’s anything wrong.’ The problem might not get fixed right away, but we try to keep them up and going.”

Wurst thanks his peers for nominating him for the Unsung Hero Award.

Wurst said, “There are a lot of people who could have been on the receiving end of this award like the custodians. Everyone is very valuable here. I appreciate being recognized, but you know what, it takes a group of people to make things work. I don’t know, I just do my thing.”

Those who nominated Wurst said he is willing to go above and beyond what is asked of him. He’s devoted to his job, is a really hard worker and is extremely knowledgeable at what he does.