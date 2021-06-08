Burke Scholars named, NRD awards scholarships

Applications for 2022 Burke Scholarships are now available at www.upperbigblue.org/education. The deadline for applications is March 25, 2022.

About the 2021 Burke Scholars

Alternate Keeley Conrad is the child of Josh and Jenny Conrad and a 2021 graduate of York High School. This fall she plans to attend the University of Nebraska—Lincoln to study horticulture and business management. Active in FFA, Conrad has logged many hours working in the greenhouse, learning about plant care as well as business operations. After college, her dream is to operate her own greenhouse business. In addition to her FFA activities, she was also involved in National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volleyball, and track in high school.

Alena Carlson is currently pursuing a degree in recreation outdoor management at University of Nebraska--Kearney where she was recently named to the dean’s list. The child of Jerry and Gloria Carlson, Alena graduated from Aurora High School in 2019. Her high school activities and accolades included Junior Leadership Academy, NCPA academic all-state, National Honor Society, varsity softball (team captain), choir, and band (leadership team). Her future plans include a career as an outdoor education specialist with Nebraska Game and Parks.