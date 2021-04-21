 Skip to main content
Burglary being investigated at Klute Steel
Burglary being investigated at Klute Steel

York County Sheriff's Department

YORK -- The York County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a burglary at Klute Steel, 1313 Road G, which occurred April 14 at 12:50 a.m. The York Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals who were involved. Items currently listed as stolen are: a Dell Precision 7710 laptop, gold Beats headphones with white case, two laptop bag bases, and a “Husker” cellphone charger. The estimated loss is $2,000. York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

