Burglar gets 4-8 years in prison for breaking into York businesses

YORK – Hunter R. McCuistion, 22, of Belvidere (and also listed in court documents as a transient), has been sentenced to a term of 4-8 years in prison for six counts of burglary and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
All the burglaries took place in York between late October and late December, 2019.
McCuistion was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.
Each count of burglary is a Class 2A felony.
The deadly weapon conviction stems from the fact he was found in possession of a knife, which is illegal because he is prohibited from doing so due to his criminal history. He was convicted of burglary in Jefferson County in February, 2019; burglary in Jefferson County in April, 2017; and burglary in Thayer County in December, 2016.
He was initially also charged with 12 counts of attempted burglary. Those charges were dismissed as part of an earlier plea agreement.
The burglaries, for which he has been sentenced, occurred at Offsides Tavern, Goodwill, Pieper’s Plumbing and Well Service, Subway, Velocity Auto Sales and the York County Historical Society.
The investigation into the rash of break-ins and attempted break-ins was conducted by the York Police Department over the course of a few weeks and McCuistion was arrested after an off-duty police officer saw him in a public place, and recognized him as being the person seen in a surveillance recording during the commission of two crimes.
According to court documents, McCuistion gave officers a false name when he was first questioned. Officers said he later confessed to seven burglaries and an attempted burglary. He also told them he could have been involved in others but he didn’t remember.
He was sentenced to 4-8 years for each count of burglary, to be served concurrently. He was sentenced to a term of 1-3 years in prison for the possession of a deadly weapon conviction, to be served concurrently.
Judge Stecker said in his sentencing order that McCuistion “is not a fit and proper person for probation. He cannot effectively and safely be supervised in the community on probation. The court cannot find that the character and attitudes of the defendant indicate he is unlikely to commit another crime.”
McCuistion was immediately transported to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to begin serving his sentence.
