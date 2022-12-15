Bullying video was not filmed at YHS in Nebraska, but rather in Illinois

Over the course of the past day, York Public School officials were made aware of a video that was circulating around the internet, in which a student was seen being brutally bullied and mistreated by other students. There was a misunderstanding that the video was filmed at York High School in York, Nebraska. That was not the case.

The video was filmed at York High School in Indiana.

After looking into this matter and the facts being found, York Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew issued the following statement this morning:

YPS families and York community:

York Public Schools has been made aware of a video that has been posted to several social media platforms of a student with Down Syndrome being bullied in a restroom at York High School. This incident did not happen at York High School in York, Nebraska. The incident took place at York High School in Illinois.

YPS will continue to focus on several anti-bullying processes and programs with our students to help prevent the damaging effects of bullying.

Mitch Bartholomew, superintendent

York Public Schools