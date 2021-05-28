 Skip to main content
Building Permits
Building Permits

April, 2021

• Taylor Prai, 2024 N. Nebraska Ave. Fence. Project cost, $300

• Ben Leif, 19 Eastridge Ave. Chain link fence. Project cost, $2,000

• York General Hospital, 2222 N. Lincoln Ave. Remodel for hospital. Project cost, $235,000

• Dan Keller, 1420 Road N. Septic tank, toilet, electrical. Project cost, $25,000

• Brent Brown, 10 Edison Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $3,000

• Hai Van Cai, 12 Country Club Heights. Storage shed on slab. Project cost, $800

• John Mohring, 1623 Raell Drive. Re-roof. Project cost, $19,890

• Darcy Ost, 642 E. Eighth St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,000

• Shawn Reynolds, 216 Thompson Ave. Windows. Project cost, $500

• Brady Fickenscher, 304 S. Delaware. Garage, three stall. Project cost, $75,000

• Carston Staehr, 716 S. Cowan Ave. Fence. Project cost, $1,500

• Robert Jardine, 1217 Burlington Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $1,450

• Jeanne Huff, 1411 East Lawn Plaza Drive. Re-roof. Project cost, $10,000

• Green Plains, 1414 Road O. Stair case cover. Project cost, $39,307

• Laurie Lopez, 24 Arbor Court. Privacy fence. Project cost, $3,000

• Dollar Fresh, 220 E. Nobes Road. Sign, pole. Project cost, $15,000

• Dollar Fresh, 220 E. Nobes Road. Sign on building. Project cost, $10,000

• Melanie Robinson, 624 E. Sixth St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $3,600

• Key Ferguson, 1027 N. Nebraska Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $5,200

• Walmart Super Center, 101 E. David Drive. Vision Center remodel, restrooms. Project cost, $955,676

• Wendy’s, 4011 S. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks stand. Project cost, $2,000

• Karl Sherman, 1216 N. Iowa Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $4,800

• Walmart Super Center, 101 E. David Drive. Sign. Project cost, $2,000

• Walmart Super Center, 101 E. David Drive. Sign. Project cost, $2,000

• Pepper Papineau, 2326 E. 16th Street. Deck and patio. Project cost, $10,000

• Donald Taylor, 817 N. Cowan Ave. Re-roof, re-side. Project cost, $3,000

• Kory Bryner, 313 Regency Drive. Egress window, shed. Project cost, $2,000

• Dimas Lopez, 658 E. 12th St. Repair wall, replace sidewalk. Project cost, $2,000

• Darcy Ost, 642 E. Eighth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $10,460

• Dan Hoff, 1626 Harre Lane. Replace deck. Project cost, $8,000

• Dalton Vettel, 802 W. Eighth St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $1,300

• The Kitchen, 3324 S. Lincoln Ave. Sign on building. Project cost, $2,000

• Cornerstone Bank, 3511 S. Lincoln Ave. Sign. Project cost, $35,000

• Roxanne Ott, 1006 Duke Drive. Decks. Project cost, $5,000

• Dustin Roberts, 515 Florida Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $1,000

• Gaylord Songster, 4 Eastridge Drive, North. Pergola. Project cost, $6,000

• Abbey Draper, 820 Burlington Ave. Replace sidewalk. Project cost, $500

• For Loose Screws, 1303 Grant Ave. Re-roof, re-side, windows, fix walls. Project cost, $10,000

• Yvonne Williams, 651 E. Seventh St. Repair sidewalk. Project cost, $800

• Chris and Aislee Grant, 424 S. Paradise Lane. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $263,070

• George Werts, 1115 Vista Way. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $240,475

Total: $2,019,629.09

