Building permits

November, 2020
• Bill Sprouse, 308 W. 11st St. Re-roof. Project cost, $2,000
• Marilyn Brown, 2025 Kansas Drive. Fence. Project cost, $1,500
• Mary Nuttleton, 1407 E. Fifth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,900
• Ease Inc., 164 W. Nobes Road. Replace sign. Project cost, $12,000
• Dale Rasmussen, 137 Ash Ave. Egress window, privacy fence. Project cost, Project cost, $5,000
• John Ratliff, 915 East Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $526
• Jodi Harcrow, 1023 N. Blackburn Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $6,900
• Kim Strait, 1404 N. Ohio Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $6,000
• Sun Theater, 427 N. Lincoln Ave. Sign. Project cost, $35,000
• Mike Hanke, 1331 Kiplinger Ave. Shed. Project cost, $3,711
• Vistas at Meadow Grove, 1911 N. Linden Ave. Sign. Project cost, $300
• Miles and Katie Berg, 1842 Paradise Pond View, Lots 16 and 17, Paradise Park Estates. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $344,227.63
• Brady Fickenscher, 304 S. Delaware Ave. Kitchen and bathroom remodel. Project cost, $75,000
• Rusty Rowe, 616 E. 10th St. Replace driveway and approach. Project cost, $2,500
• Gary Groteluschen, 121 W. Eighth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,425
Total: $511,989
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!