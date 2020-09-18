 Skip to main content
Building permits
Building permits

September, 2020

• John Munn, 2012 Grant Ave. Steel building. Project cost, $3,500

• Larry Deal, 320 W. Ninth St. Egress window. Project cost, $3,600

• Scott Beck, 933 Valley View Court. Fence. Project cost, $4,000

• Kevin Surface, 507 Thompson Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,000

• Kris Walkup, 420 N. Blackburn Ave. Garage. Project cost, $20,000

• Ayla McCarty, 628 East Ave. Extend driveway, repair steps. Project cost, $2,488

• Leila Luft, 943 E. Fifth St. Shed, on slab. Project cost, $1,000

• Rodney Verhoeff, 2202 E. 16th St. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $241,802

• Jimmy John’s, 3525 S. Lincoln Ave. Commercial remodel. Project cost, $380,000

• KERV, LLC, 1120 Road N. Garage addition. Project cost, $22,268

• Jacob Schall, 1621 E. Sixth St. Addition. Project cost, $65,000

• Janet Rush, 1019 Wisconsin Ave. Chain link fence. Project cost, $2,900

• Brad Gloystein, 501/505 E. Fifth St. Deck. Project cost, $2,000

• Nick Stauffer, 1621 E. Fifth St. Shed on slab. Project cost, $1,000

• Scott Van Esch, 903 E. Nobes Road. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $331,377

• Danielle Cooper, 307 E. Ninth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,223

• York General Urgent Care, 309 E. 35th St. Urgent Care building. Project cost, $1,776,075

• Becky Batterton, 1612 N. Iowa Ave. Shed on slab. Project cost, $1,500

• Mr. Dukes LLC, 119 E. Sixth St. Sign. Project cost, $2,000

• Alyssa Hetrick, 218 E. Fourth St. Remodel building, chain link fence. Project cost, $50,000

• Greg Wagner, 1415 Raell Drive. Egress windows and fence. Project cost, $10,000

• Midwest Bank, 316 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof, stone work, remodel. Project cost, $200,000

• York College, 816 Kiplinger Ave. Remodel and additions. Project cost, $2,700,000

• Murphy Electric, 411 N. Platte Ave. Addition. Project cost, $13,600

• Laurie Lopez, 24 Arbor Court. Re-side and windows. Project cost, $10,000

• LaMoine Roth/Kim Hart, 1632 N. Platte Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $300

Total: $5,852,634

