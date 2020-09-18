Building permits

September, 2020
• John Munn, 2012 Grant Ave. Steel building. Project cost, $3,500
• Larry Deal, 320 W. Ninth St. Egress window. Project cost, $3,600
• Scott Beck, 933 Valley View Court. Fence. Project cost, $4,000
• Kevin Surface, 507 Thompson Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,000
• Kris Walkup, 420 N. Blackburn Ave. Garage. Project cost, $20,000
• Ayla McCarty, 628 East Ave. Extend driveway, repair steps. Project cost, $2,488
• Leila Luft, 943 E. Fifth St. Shed, on slab. Project cost, $1,000
• Rodney Verhoeff, 2202 E. 16th St. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $241,802
• Jimmy John’s, 3525 S. Lincoln Ave. Commercial remodel. Project cost, $380,000
• KERV, LLC, 1120 Road N. Garage addition. Project cost, $22,268
• Jacob Schall, 1621 E. Sixth St. Addition. Project cost, $65,000
• Janet Rush, 1019 Wisconsin Ave. Chain link fence. Project cost, $2,900
• Brad Gloystein, 501/505 E. Fifth St. Deck. Project cost, $2,000
• Nick Stauffer, 1621 E. Fifth St. Shed on slab. Project cost, $1,000
• Scott Van Esch, 903 E. Nobes Road. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $331,377
• Danielle Cooper, 307 E. Ninth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,223
• York General Urgent Care, 309 E. 35th St. Urgent Care building. Project cost, $1,776,075
• Becky Batterton, 1612 N. Iowa Ave. Shed on slab. Project cost, $1,500
• Mr. Dukes LLC, 119 E. Sixth St. Sign. Project cost, $2,000
• Alyssa Hetrick, 218 E. Fourth St. Remodel building, chain link fence. Project cost, $50,000
• Greg Wagner, 1415 Raell Drive. Egress windows and fence. Project cost, $10,000
• Midwest Bank, 316 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof, stone work, remodel. Project cost, $200,000
• York College, 816 Kiplinger Ave. Remodel and additions. Project cost, $2,700,000
• Murphy Electric, 411 N. Platte Ave. Addition. Project cost, $13,600
• Laurie Lopez, 24 Arbor Court. Re-side and windows. Project cost, $10,000
• LaMoine Roth/Kim Hart, 1632 N. Platte Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $300
Total: $5,852,634
