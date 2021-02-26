 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building permits
0 comments

Building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City Stock 2

January, 2021

• Sharon VanDyke, 614 Beaver Ave. Patio door. Project cost, $800

• Benjamin Kaiser, 19 Eastridge Drive South. Storage shed. Project cost, $3,250

• Jon Pieper, 1206 Road 15. Moving in building. Project cost, $1,000

• East Hill Church of Christ, 1122 N. Delaware Ave. Remodel. Project cost, $285,000

• Crown Realty LLC, 1023 N. Platte Ave. Replace windows. Project cost, $2,500

• R & E Inc., 1305 Kiplinger Ave. Replace windows. Project cost, $2,000

• Oscar Marin, 1219 N. Nebraska Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,000

• Hy-Vee, 220 E. Nobes Road. Remodel for grocery store. Project cost, $1,300,000

Total: $1,596,550

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji rugby team sings from Sydney balconies to thank staff during quarantine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News