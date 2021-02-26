Building permits

January, 2021
• Sharon VanDyke, 614 Beaver Ave. Patio door. Project cost, $800
• Benjamin Kaiser, 19 Eastridge Drive South. Storage shed. Project cost, $3,250
• Jon Pieper, 1206 Road 15. Moving in building. Project cost, $1,000
• East Hill Church of Christ, 1122 N. Delaware Ave. Remodel. Project cost, $285,000
• Crown Realty LLC, 1023 N. Platte Ave. Replace windows. Project cost, $2,500
• R & E Inc., 1305 Kiplinger Ave. Replace windows. Project cost, $2,000
• Oscar Marin, 1219 N. Nebraska Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,000
• Hy-Vee, 220 E. Nobes Road. Remodel for grocery store. Project cost, $1,300,000
Total: $1,596,550
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!