Permits issued in City of York
February, 2023
• Kaw Valley Greenhouses, 1714 N. Lincoln Avenue. Installation of metal shade for plants. Project costs, $2,000 and $8,000
• Erin Marvin, 649 E. Sixth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $14,900
• Austin and Jamison Kaliff, 1274 Nobes Road SW. Machine storage. Project cost, $1.4 million
• H&R Properties, 214 Naomi Road. Sign. Project cost, $400
• Dwight and Debora Hansen, 809 N. East Ave. Kitchen renovation, limited laundry. Project cost, $7,800
• Stephen Minderman, 820 N. Elmer Ave. Life home and install new foundation. Project cost, $48,030
• Paul Hubert, 24 Eastridge Drive North. Kitchen remodel. Project cost, $20,000
• Colby Bellows, 1619 N. Grant Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $6,700
• Damon Winn, 1608 S. Lincoln Ave. Sign. No project cost listed.
• Wilfredo Penate, 556 W. Fifth St. Re-roof, re-side. Project cost, $3,000
• York Equipment, 2706 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof, re-side. Project cost, $278,500
• Shannon and Christina Gocke, 641 W. Fifth St. Re-side. Project cost, $8,000
• PTUSA York LLC, 2941 N. Division Ave. Metal building. Project cost, $135,000
• Rosa Palafox, 816 Kingsley Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $500
• Jim Beins, 201 E. 13th St. Mini storage facility. Project cost, $174,000
• Aspen Builders, 2016 E. 17th St. New single family dwelling. Project cost, $260,000
• Jared Jacobsen, 407 S. Paradise Lane. Fence. Project cost, $1,548.35
• Elise and Jacob Owens, 144 Beech Ave. Replace fence. Project cost, $4,419.93
• Bre and Eric Egr, 21 Eastridge Drive South. Addition/bedrooms. Project cost, $35,000
• Apex Electric, 120 N. Lincoln Ave. Sign. No project cost listed.
• Ron and Jerry’s, 249 W. 16th St. Metal roof. Project cost, $25,000
• Rena Miller, 1804 E. Ninth St. Repair roof. Project cost, $50,000
• Wilfredo Penate, 1021 N. Burlington Ave. Re-roof, re-side. Project cost, $7,000
• Marcus Ruhl, 1304 N. Michigan Ave. Kitchen addition, covered patio. Project cost, $100,000
• Denise Leask/Darryl Sedlacek, 917 S. Cowan Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $2,640
• US Properties, 1914 S. Grant Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $1,411,000
• Pam and Ray Miller, 1026 N. Grant Ave. Re-roof and gutters. Project cost, $16,000
• Steve and Andrea Wright, 1815 E. Paradise Pond View. New single family dwelling. Project cost, $500,000
• Oswaldo Garcia, 1223 N. Lincoln Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $10,000
• Maria Angelica Turquiz, 612 High St. Re-roof, re-side. Project cost, $10,000
Total of project costs: $4,539,438.28