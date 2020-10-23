 Skip to main content
Building permits
Building permits

City Stock #3

September, 2020

• Steve Witmer, 1109 Grant Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,900

• David Sjuts, 426 N. Michigan Ave. Kitchen addition. Project cost, $38,610

• Mike Brackhan, 802 E. Fifth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $13,035

• Janet Rush, 1019 N. Wisconsin Ave. Replace deck and add small concrete. Project cost, $3,500

• City of York, 1102 Road O. Storage building. Project cost, $36,340.40

• Johanna Williams, 825 E. Nobes Road. Modular home. Project cost, $193,824

• Marco Cervantes, 503 E. 10th St. Replace front porch. Project cost, $1,500

• Property Sisters LLC, 101 N. Nebraska Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $2,000

• Kopcho Farms LLC, 1005 W. Eighth St. Ag storage building. Project cost, $208,764

• Orscheln’s Farm & Home, 518 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $104,981

• Arrowhead Construction, 923 W. Nobes Road. Single family dwelling and garage. Project cost, $217,767

• Aaron Burger, 320 S. Delaware Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $10,775

• Tim McNeese, 30 Eastridge Ave. Remove deck, replace with concrete. Project cost, $1,500

• Gary Matlock, 1616 East Ave. Egress window. Project cost, $13,990

• Sheldon Sandall, 1419 E. Fifth St. Egress window. Project cost, $6,069

• Rod Woods, 1901 N. Lincoln Ave. Replace approach. Project cost, $7,000

• Jennifer Busing, 420 N. Iowa Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $5,960

• Gary Patter, 912 Road 15. Pole barn. Project cost, $18,000

• York County, 1614 N. Delaware Ave. Sign. Project cost, $2,000

• York General, 309 E. 35th St. Sign. Project cost, $2,000

• York County, 2329 N. Nebraska Ave. Adding walls for offices. Project cost, $6,000

Total: $898,515.93

