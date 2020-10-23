Building permits

September, 2020
• Steve Witmer, 1109 Grant Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $4,900
• David Sjuts, 426 N. Michigan Ave. Kitchen addition. Project cost, $38,610
• Mike Brackhan, 802 E. Fifth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $13,035
• Janet Rush, 1019 N. Wisconsin Ave. Replace deck and add small concrete. Project cost, $3,500
• City of York, 1102 Road O. Storage building. Project cost, $36,340.40
• Johanna Williams, 825 E. Nobes Road. Modular home. Project cost, $193,824
• Marco Cervantes, 503 E. 10th St. Replace front porch. Project cost, $1,500
• Property Sisters LLC, 101 N. Nebraska Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $2,000
• Kopcho Farms LLC, 1005 W. Eighth St. Ag storage building. Project cost, $208,764
• Orscheln’s Farm & Home, 518 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $104,981
• Arrowhead Construction, 923 W. Nobes Road. Single family dwelling and garage. Project cost, $217,767
• Aaron Burger, 320 S. Delaware Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $10,775
• Tim McNeese, 30 Eastridge Ave. Remove deck, replace with concrete. Project cost, $1,500
• Gary Matlock, 1616 East Ave. Egress window. Project cost, $13,990
• Sheldon Sandall, 1419 E. Fifth St. Egress window. Project cost, $6,069
• Rod Woods, 1901 N. Lincoln Ave. Replace approach. Project cost, $7,000
• Jennifer Busing, 420 N. Iowa Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $5,960
• Gary Patter, 912 Road 15. Pole barn. Project cost, $18,000
• York County, 1614 N. Delaware Ave. Sign. Project cost, $2,000
• York General, 309 E. 35th St. Sign. Project cost, $2,000
• York County, 2329 N. Nebraska Ave. Adding walls for offices. Project cost, $6,000
Total: $898,515.93
