 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building permits
0 comments

Building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City Stock 2

December, 2020

• Mark Jarosz, 115 Recharge Road. Steel building. Project cost, $189,434

• York Cold Storage, 1302 Division Ave. Addition of engine room. Project cost, $790,000

• Yvonne Williams, 1009 N. Lincoln Ave. Replace fence. Project cost, $1,000

• Yvonne Williams, 651 E. Seventh St. Replace fence. Project cost, $1,000

• Thomas Tandy, 807 E. Sixth St. Garage addition. Project cost, $9,278.40

• Joel Troester, 400 S. Delaware Ave. Deck addition. Project cost, $7,000

• Andy Carter, 1325 Kiplinger Ave. Interior remodel, egress windows. Project cost, $23,000

• Creighton Demuth, 1221 Road L. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,500

• Morgan Uldrich, 1014 N. Nebraska Ave. Fence. Project cost, $1,000

• All R’s LLC, 628 N. York Ave. Egress windows and remodel. Project cost, $35,000

• Michael Merrill, 1604 Harre Lane. Storage shed. Project cost, $3,700

• Chad Nickels, 1515 Harre Lane. Egress window. Project cost, $1,000

• Living Water Rescue Mission, 701 S. Lincoln Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $,22268

• All R’s LLC, 2 Arbor Court. Replace sunroom with deck, remodel. Project cost, $64,500

Total: $1,150,680.40

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auditorium work continues
Latest News

Auditorium work continues

  • Updated

YORK – A lot plastic sheeting has been stretched throughout the interior of the city auditorium in preparation for the painting of the new cei…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News