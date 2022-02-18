Building Permits

January, 2022
• Aspen Builders, 1618 N. Washington Ave. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $213,938.66.
• Aspen Builders, 1704 N. Creekside Way. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $198,126.59.
• Dave Sjuts, 1416 E. Eighth St. Detached garage. Project cost, $33,000.
• Dave Sjuts, 426 N. Michigan Ave. Detached garage. Project cost, $33,000.
• Central Valley Ag, 2803 N. Nebraska Ave. Store room renovation. Project cost, $30,000.
• Cyclone Properties, 115 E. Sixth St. Demo/commercial remodel. Project cost, $10,000.
• Kevin Leapley, 908 S. Hutchins Ave. Shed. Project cost, $9,943.
• Tim Arndt, 302 Grant Ave. Repair and replace fence. Project cost, $6,300.
• Raylee Berry, 1118 Poplar Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $5,000.
• Zenie Olson, 78 S. Nebraska Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $100.
• Dan Robinson, 114 W. Sixth St. Remodel. Project cost, $75,000.
• Todd Hansen, 644 E. Seventh St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $800.
• Ryan Schneider, 1416 E. Eighth St. Basement remodel. Project cost, $20,000.
• Ross Ronne, 1016 W. Nobes Road. Egress window, underground pool. Project cost, $70,000.
• Guy Leif, 95 Beech Ave. Change existing deck. Project cost, $22,000.
• Michael Runge, 223 E. 19th St. Bathroom remodel. Project cost, $8,000.
Total: $735,208.25