Building Permits

City Stock

January, 2022

• Aspen Builders, 1618 N. Washington Ave. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $213,938.66.

• Aspen Builders, 1704 N. Creekside Way. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $198,126.59.

• Dave Sjuts, 1416 E. Eighth St. Detached garage. Project cost, $33,000.

• Dave Sjuts, 426 N. Michigan Ave. Detached garage. Project cost, $33,000.

• Central Valley Ag, 2803 N. Nebraska Ave. Store room renovation. Project cost, $30,000.

• Cyclone Properties, 115 E. Sixth St. Demo/commercial remodel. Project cost, $10,000.

• Kevin Leapley, 908 S. Hutchins Ave. Shed. Project cost, $9,943.

• Tim Arndt, 302 Grant Ave. Repair and replace fence. Project cost, $6,300.

• Raylee Berry, 1118 Poplar Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $5,000.

• Zenie Olson, 78 S. Nebraska Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $100.

• Dan Robinson, 114 W. Sixth St. Remodel. Project cost, $75,000.

• Todd Hansen, 644 E. Seventh St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $800.

• Ryan Schneider, 1416 E. Eighth St. Basement remodel. Project cost, $20,000.

• Ross Ronne, 1016 W. Nobes Road. Egress window, underground pool. Project cost, $70,000.

• Guy Leif, 95 Beech Ave. Change existing deck. Project cost, $22,000.

• Michael Runge, 223 E. 19th St. Bathroom remodel. Project cost, $8,000.

Total: $735,208.25

